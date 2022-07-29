Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover to become parents soon?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are pregnant with their first child, reportedly. The couple first met each other on the sets of ‘Alone’, a 2015 horror film helmed by Bhushan Patel, after which they fell in love. The next year, in April 2016, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot amidst their families and close friends.

    Now, if reports are to be believed, six years after their marriage, actor Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. A report by Pinkvilla, quoting a source close to the couple, said that the actors are expecting a baby soon. The report also claimed that the announcement will soon be made by Bipasha and Karan. While the report claimed the couple’s pregnancy, there is no official confirmation from either of the actors.

    ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review: Fans call Mohit Suri's multi-starrer a 'nail biting' film

    A couple of months back, on their sixth wedding anniversary, Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to express her love for Karan Singh Grover. Sharing a video, she wrote: “Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever.”

    ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns' Exclusive: It was great doing action again after a long time, says Arjun Kapoor

    A similar post was also shared by Karan Singh Grover for his wifey Bipasha Basu, wherein he wrote: “Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!”

    On the professional front, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, starring Surbhi Jyoti. As for Bipasha Basu, the Bong actor’s last project was ‘Dangerous’ crime-thriller miniseries.

