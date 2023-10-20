Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Navratri 2023 Day 6: Details on Ma Katyayani and Puja Significance

    Ma Katyayani is worshipped on the 6th day of Navratri, symbolizing strength and courage. Devotees seek her blessings to overcome obstacles and challenges. Red is the auspicious color, and rituals include fasting, prayers, and offering honey

    Navratri 2023 Day 6: Details on Ma Katyayani and Puja Significance ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Navratri is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and is dedicated to the worship of the Goddess Durga in her various forms. Each day of Navratri is associated with a different form of the goddess, and on the sixth day, Ma Katyayani is worshipped. Here are the details on Ma Katyayani and the significance of her worship during Navratri:

    Ma Katyayani:

    • Ma Katyayani is the sixth form of Goddess Durga. She is often depicted as a warrior goddess with four arms, riding a lion. She is known for her fierce and powerful persona.

    Puja Significance:

    • The worship of Ma Katyayani is particularly significant for those seeking courage, strength, and protection. She is believed to bless her devotees with the strength to overcome obstacles and challenges.

    Day 6 of Navratri:

    • On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees wake up early and perform a ritual bath. Afterward, they offer prayers to Ma Katyayani with devotion.
    • The color associated with the sixth day of Navratri is red, which is considered auspicious for this day. Devotees often wear red clothing and offer red flowers and other red items as offerings.
    • It is common to offer honey as a part of the prasad (offering) to Ma Katyayani.

    Puja Rituals:

    • The puja rituals for Ma Katyayani include reciting her mantras and performing aarti (a ritual of waving a lit lamp in front of the deity). Devotees often offer hibiscus flowers, vermillion (sindoor), and red chunri (cloth) to the goddess.
    • Fasting is a common practice on the sixth day of Navratri. Some devotees observe a strict fast, consuming only one meal in the day, while others opt for a fruit or milk diet.
    • Some people also perform special havans (fire rituals) to seek the blessings of Ma Katyayani.

    Significance of Ma Katyayani's Worship:

    • Worshiping Ma Katyayani is believed to cleanse the mind and body and bestow courage, strength, and protection upon the devotee.
    • It is said that she removes the negative influences and obstacles from one's life and grants them the ability to face challenges with determination and confidence.
    • Ma Katyayani's lion represents power, and her weapons symbolize her ability to protect her devotees from harm.

    Devotees seek Ma Katyayani's blessings to lead a life free from fear and full of strength. This day of Navratri is a reminder of the importance of standing up against adversity and harnessing inner strength to face life's battles.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Sara Tendulkar cheering for Shubman Gill during WC clash sets internet on fire (WATCH) osf

    India vs Bangladesh: Sara Tendulkar cheering for Shubman Gill during WC clash sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    Ganapath Tiger Shroff, Jahnvi Kapoor groove to 'Hum Aaye Hain;' video sparks internet frenzy SHG

    Ganapath: Tiger Shroff, Jahnvi Kapoor groove to 'Hum Aaye Hain;' video sparks internet frenzy

    Sunny Deol's birthday bash: Gadar 2 actor enjoys with family, performs Bhangra SHG EAI

    Sunny Deol's birthday bash: Gadar 2 actor enjoys with family, performs Bhangra

    'MasterChef India' announces two new editions to the show, details here RKK

    'MasterChef India' announces two new editions to the show, details here

    Divine power of 'Kantara' takes over Navratri; big and customized Durga Puja in Kolkata vma

    Divine power of 'Kantara' takes over Navratri; big and customized Durga Puja in Kolkata

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 non-vegetarian dishes to enjoy RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 non-vegetarian dishes to enjoy

    Numerology Prediction for October 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for October 20, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for October 20, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Darshan Hiranandani's explosive claim: TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Gautam Adani to malign PM Modi

    Darshan Hiranandani's explosive claim: TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Gautam Adani to malign PM Modi

    Virupaaksha for Su-30 MKI: IAF to equip combat fighter with new radar

    'Virupaaksha' for Su-30MKI: IAF to equip fighter with new radar

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon