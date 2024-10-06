National Film Award canceled for Jani Master amid ongoing sexual harassment investigation, Read more

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, known professionally as Jani Master, has faced serious repercussions following a sexual harassment allegation filed by his assistant choreographer. The National Film Awards Cell of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has officially revoked his National Film Award, a decision that underscores the gravity of the situation.

Earlier this month, Jani Master was arrested in Goa under charges linked to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. In light of these developments, the Ministry announced that Jani Master would no longer be invited to the upcoming 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, where he was set to receive the Best Choreography award for his work on the film Thiruchitrambalam, starring Dhanush.

On October 4, the choreographer was granted temporary bail valid from October 6 to 10. This bail was specifically intended to allow him to attend the National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, but it comes with strict conditions requiring him to surrender to the court by 10:30 AM on October 10. As of now, there have been no further updates regarding the status of his temporary bail.

The complaint against Jani Master was filed by a woman from Madhya Pradesh, who claimed she was sexually assaulted while working under him. In addition to the assault allegations, she has accused him of threatening her with physical violence if she spoke out about the incidents, as well as subjecting her to mental harassment during various rehearsals and photoshoots.

The revocation of Jani Master’s award serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing issues surrounding workplace safety and harassment in the entertainment industry. As the case unfolds, it raises important questions about accountability and the treatment of such serious allegations. Fans and industry peers alike await further developments in this troubling situation.

