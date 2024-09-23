Jani Master sexual assault case: Know Telugu choreographer Johnny's fee per song

This article delves into the remuneration of renowned choreographer Johnny Master, exploring his journey to becoming a sought-after name in the film industry. It also touches upon the recent controversy surrounding him.

Photo-dhe promo

Johnny Master's name is currently making headlines across the nation. Until recently, he was widely recognized for his work as a choreographer for Pan Indian actors and for receiving two National Awards. However, his reputation is now being tarnished by allegations of sexual assault.

Sreshta Varma, a former assistant in Johnny Master's team, has filed a complaint with the Narsinghi police station, alleging that Johnny Master sexually assaulted her and pressured her to convert religions for marriage. Consequently, a case has been registered against Johnny Master under the POSCO Act, and he was arrested in Goa. The court remanded Johnny Master to 14 days of custody. This being said, how did Johnny Master rise to prominence as a Pan India star choreographer? What hardships did he endure? Which hero's encouragement did he receive the most? Do you know how much remuneration Johnny Master charges for composing a song?

It is said that Johnny Master currently charges 50 lakhs for a single song, especially if it's for a star hero's film or a big-budget production. If he choreographs all six songs in a film, the fee would amount to 30 crores. However, he ensures that he does justice to every song he works on. This dedication has contributed to his achievement of two National Awards.

However, Johnny Master reportedly charges a significantly lower remuneration for smaller films. He works as a choreographer for big-budget productions and films featuring lesser-known actors. For smaller films, Johnny Master reportedly charges 10 lakhs per song. Johnny Master's career as a choreographer began in 2009 with the Nitin-starrer 'Drona.' He worked as an assistant and a junior dancer for numerous films. Gradually, he showcased his talent and rose to prominence at the Pan India level, eventually reaching a point where he choreographed songs for films featuring star heroes.

Johnny Master has worked on films featuring star heroes in Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood. However, it is widely acknowledged that Ram Charan has been his biggest supporter. Charan makes it a point to have at least one song in his films choreographed by Johnny Master. This consistent support has contributed to Johnny Master's steady rise to fame.

Johnny Master, a recipient of two National Awards, earned both accolades for his work on Tamil songs. He has also served as a judge for numerous dance shows in Telugu and Tamil. He joined the Jana Sena Party and became a prominent campaigner. Currently, he is embroiled in a sexual assault case. However, many believe that Johnny Master is being intentionally targeted. The truth remains to be uncovered.

Latest Videos