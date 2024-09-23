Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jani Master sexual assault case: Know Telugu choreographer Johnny's fee per song

    This article delves into the remuneration of renowned choreographer Johnny Master, exploring his journey to becoming a sought-after name in the film industry. It also touches upon the recent controversy surrounding him.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 7:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    Photo-dhe promo

    Johnny Master's name is currently making headlines across the nation. Until recently, he was widely recognized for his work as a choreographer for Pan Indian actors and for receiving two National Awards. However, his reputation is now being tarnished by allegations of sexual assault.

    article_image2

    Sreshta Varma, a former assistant in Johnny Master's team, has filed a complaint with the Narsinghi police station, alleging that Johnny Master sexually assaulted her and pressured her to convert religions for marriage. Consequently, a case has been registered against Johnny Master under the POSCO Act, and he was arrested in Goa.

    The court remanded Johnny Master to 14 days of custody. This being said, how did Johnny Master rise to prominence as a Pan India star choreographer? What hardships did he endure? Which hero's encouragement did he receive the most? Do you know how much remuneration Johnny Master charges for composing a song?

    article_image3

    It is said that Johnny Master currently charges 50 lakhs for a single song, especially if it's for a star hero's film or a big-budget production. If he choreographs all six songs in a film, the fee would amount to 30 crores. However, he ensures that he does justice to every song he works on. This dedication has contributed to his achievement of two National Awards.

    article_image4

    However, Johnny Master reportedly charges a significantly lower remuneration for smaller films. He works as a choreographer for big-budget productions and films featuring lesser-known actors. For smaller films, Johnny Master reportedly charges 10 lakhs per song.

    Johnny Master's career as a choreographer began in 2009 with the Nitin-starrer 'Drona.' He worked as an assistant and a junior dancer for numerous films. Gradually, he showcased his talent and rose to prominence at the Pan India level, eventually reaching a point where he choreographed songs for films featuring star heroes.

    article_image5

    Johnny Master has worked on films featuring star heroes in Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood. However, it is widely acknowledged that Ram Charan has been his biggest supporter. Charan makes it a point to have at least one song in his films choreographed by Johnny Master. This consistent support has contributed to Johnny Master's steady rise to fame.

    article_image6

    Johnny Master, a recipient of two National Awards, earned both accolades for his work on Tamil songs. He has also served as a judge for numerous dance shows in Telugu and Tamil. He joined the Jana Sena Party and became a prominent campaigner. Currently, he is embroiled in a sexual assault case. However, many believe that Johnny Master is being intentionally targeted. The truth remains to be uncovered.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder dmn

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know RBA

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...' RTM

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...'

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track-Details inside NTI

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track—Details inside

    Recent Stories

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024 snt

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger RTM

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation RTM

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos snt

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

    Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients RTM

    Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon