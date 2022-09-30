Naane Varuvean: Dhanush's psychological thriller to release on OTT platform; here's how much it was sold for

The OTT agreement for Dhanush's film Naane Varuvean has finally been completed. The producers could recoup a sizable sum thanks to the positive reviews and strong box office performance.

Following the release of his most recent film, the rom-com Thiruchitrambalam, very popular Tamil actor Dhanush is back on the big screen in a relatively short period. This time, he has returned with the psychological thriller Naane Varuvean from renowned Tamil director Selvaraghavan, which has also been released in Telugu as Nene Vasthunna.

Dhanush K Raja, who plays two roles in the film, is getting a tonne of accolades for both his acting and the movie overall. It is being hailed as one of Dhanush's best performances, which is big praise for an actor with a diverse list of exemplary performing credentials. The most recent information on the Naane Varuvean OTT deal is that the OTT rights for the Dhanush-starring movie have already been acquired, just hours after it entered theatres.

However, according to a report published in 123 Telugu, the deal was closed for a whopping sum of $30–35 crore by the producers and a streaming giant after seeing how both critics and viewers received the morning shows.

Of course, negotiations for the same had been ongoing before its theatrical release. All indications are that Naane Varuvean will have a successful run in theatres and that the OTT platform behind it will also run online.

Dhanush film Naane Varuvean which OTT platform?

So tell us which OTT platform won the highly desired Naane Varuvean starring Dhanush. After the film's theatrical run, Amazon Prime has secured the rights to watch the Selvaraghavan-directed movie with co-stars Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam. Of course, it will take at least 5 to 6 weeks before that occurs by the new rules established by the Tamil Film Producers Council.