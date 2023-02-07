Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer series Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here

    Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to announce the release date of Family Man Season 3. He shared that the series will get released around Holi.

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    Much-awaited actioner-dramedy series Family Man 3 release date is finally out. Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK directorial starring Manoj Bajpayee as the lead character of Srikant, the doting father and a detective from The Family Man, released in 2019. It instantly became a favorite with the audience. 

    Its second season, unveiled last year, also received a superb response. Since then, the ardent fans got curious enough to know about its third season. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has finally put an end to fans’ curiosity and revealed the release date of the third season.

    ALSO READ: Hansika's Love, Shaadi, Drama trailer: Actress opens on fairy-tale love story with husband Sohael Khaturiya

    In a video posted on his official Instagram handle, Manoj Bajpayee talks about him coming back to the audience with his family. The actor penned the caption as, "Family ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara?."

    Previously, Raj and DK opened up about The Family Man season 3 and stated that while they did have an idea and concept for the web series, they are currently taking feedback. Speaking about the same, Raj, in his earlier interview with a leading entertainment portal, had said, "We are behind this time. We have the world in place. We have the concept. We have an idea and the foundation to some extent. But we are still developing the story. This time, we are actually seeing the feedback, and there is a flood of it. We got to regroup, clear our heads, sit, and start writing it. So that we both are not too influenced but are still sure of what was great and what was not."

    Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee, who played the lead role in The Family Man 2, has been overwhelmed by the success of the series. During his interaction with a leading entertainment portal, the National Award Winning actor declared, "Yes, we knew. We had a good product in hand. But even then, one can not imagine this kind of love and reception. Social media reactions are a testimony to it. So it is not something to be blamed. There is no over hype or exaggeration."

    ALSO READ: Adil Khan Durrani arrested after Rakhi Sawant filed FIR, actress says, 'Meri zindagi kharab ki hai isne'

