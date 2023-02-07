Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hansika's Love, Shaadi, Drama trailer: Actress opens on fairy-tale love story with husband Sohael Khaturiya

    Renowned South industry star Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her BFF Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022, at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

    Hansika's Love, Shaadi, Drama trailer: Actress opens on fairy-tale love story with husband Sohael Khaturiya
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    Hansika Motwani wedding with Sohael Khaturiya is coming on digital screens in a reality series. Titled as, 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama,' the series will reveal everything that happened from the moment the stunning actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya to her dreamy wedding with husband Sohael.

    The makers have unveiled the trailer that gives us a glance at wedding preparations. In the trailer, Hansika also opened up on why she had a relationship in the public eye earlier and didn't want it again this time. She said, "I've had a relationship in the public eye before, and I did not want it again."

    Opening up on her love story with Sohael in the trailer, she said, "And then, Sohael happened. It is just a surreal feeling. It was like, you are going to be my life partner. You are all the time around me. I was very sure if I go out in public again. I have to be with the guy I am getting married to."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    On this, Sohael added, "Excited. I am going to be moving in with my best friend." Then Hansika shared, "I am a little worried. I have a roommate." The trailer gives us a peek at the festivities, drama, and excitement as it happened behind the scenes, leading up to the dream day of actress Hansika Motwani. The Maha actress initially chose to be a pink bride but changed her mind a few weeks before her wedding and decided to wear a red lehenga. Her army of wedding planners, designers, and family left no stone unturned to pull off a fairy tale wedding in just six weeks amidst controversies about her personal life in the media.

    Currently, Hansika Motwani is in Chennai for the shooting of her film, Gandhari. She also has movies like Rowdy Baby, 105 Minutes, and, My name is Shruti in the pipeline.

    'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' trailer is out now. You can also watch it here. The series will start streaming on Feb 10, 2023 only on Disney + Hotstar.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
