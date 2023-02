Adil Khan Durrani arrested after Rakhi Sawant filed FIR, actress says, 'Meri zindagi kharab ki hai isne'

Adil Khan Durrani gets arrested by the Oshiwara police after the renowned reality star and actress Rakhi Sawant placed an official FIR. The actress slammed her husband by adding, 'Meri zindagi kharab ki hai isne.'

While in the earlier viral video, Rakhi Sawant hinted at revealing the reality behind her marriage to Adil, in this one, the fearless and bold diva slammed her husband, Adil Khan Durrani.

Previously, highlighting her husband Adil's reality, Rakhi had started by saying, "Mein aaj bhi pyar me hu. Aaj bhi nikke me hu. Aaj bhi mein Adil ki biwi hu. Iss desh ki aurat ke saath agar koi zulm hota ho. Toh kya mein, media ki aur desh ki janta ki madad ni le sakti."

Now in an explosive new development, renowned TV personality Rakhi Sawant has got her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, officially arrested by the Oshiwara police station. She initially filed an FIR against him.

In a viral audio clip shared by a renowned bollywood paparazzo account on Instagram, she said, "All media, this is Rakhi Sawant. Adil Khan Durrani abbhi ghar aaye the, mujhse milne. He got arrested kyunki meine unpe FIR kiya hua hai. Abhi abhi, Adil Khan Durrani ko police ne arrest kar liya hai Oshiwara police ne. FIR meine kiya hua hai."

She also revealed, "Mein Oshiwara police station pahunch rahi hu. Ye sirf ek media ya koi natak nahi hai. Ye meri zindagi kharab ki hai isne. Mujhe maara hai. Mera paisa luta hai. Quran pe haath rakh kar bhi, isne mere saath cheating kiya hai. Mein media se guhar lagati hu. sacchai ka saath do. Saare sabut meine tumko diye hai."

On Monday night in an interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi broke down in front of them. She accused Adil of indulging in domestic violence and beating her. Shedding light on the same, Rakhi said, “I always used to ask Adil, ‘Why do you beat me so much?’ I told him that I’ll reveal this all to the media. He told me, ‘Who will believe you?’ I have proof against him.”

In this interaction, Rakhi also blamed Adil for her mother's death. She then added, "Meri maa ko tumne maara hai. Aaj mere maa ka time pe illaj ho gaya hota toh shayad voh nahi marti. (You killed my mother. If she was given treatment on time, she might not have died)."

In an earlier viral video, Rakhi had also shared, "Mein ye kehna chahti hu ke abhi mein inke affairs ke photos, videos kuch ni dikhana chah rahi hu. Aath mahine tak mein aise rahi. Ji mera shauhar. Ji mera shauhar. Ji mera shauhar. Isiliye aapne mere shaadi ka deny kiya tha. Aur fir paanch, das dine me aapne duniya ke, fans ke aur media ke dar se baad me aapne qubool kiya. Mein kisi ki seedhi ni ban na chahti hu. Tum mujhe seedhi mat banao. Seedhi banake, aage badh ke kya haasil kar loge."

