Ishaan Khatter tops IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list: ‘Surreal and humbling’

Actor Ishaan Khatter recently made his Hollywood debut with the Netflix web series 'The Perfect Couple' alongside Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, and others. Talking about his new show and his 'dream' of working on the project.

Now that Ishaan is getting well-deserved love from the audience for his role as Shooter Dival, he has made it to the top of the list of IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities. Expressing his thoughts about the overwhelming love showered by the audience, Ishaan said to the media, "I’m honored and grateful for the overwhelming support from fans and the recognition for The Perfect Couple. It’s always been my dream to be part of a project that connects with audiences across the globe, and so this moment is both surreal and humbling.”

Crediting the whole success to his team and supporters, Ishaan said, “This achievement is not just mine, but a reflection of the talent and dedication of the entire team. I’m excited for the road ahead and to keep pushing boundaries.”

The GOAT film actor Vijay also made it on the list and stands in the 2nd position. The star cast of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack also made it to the list with Patralekhaa at number 5, director Anubhav Sinha at the 21st position, Vijay Varma at 22nd and Arvind Swamy at 31.

The Perfect Couple, directed by Susanne Bier and adapted by Jenna Lamia, draws inspiration from Elin Hilderbrand’s 2018 novel of the same name. The series, featuring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning, unfolds a dramatic tale where a glamorous wedding turns into a nightmare when a body is discovered on the beach, making every guest a potential suspect.

