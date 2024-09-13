Thalapathy 69: Vijay and Mohanlal to re-unite after a decade? Here's what we know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal may collaborate on 'Thalapathy 69', their first film together in over a decade. Mohanlal is rumoured to play a key role in the film, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.

    Chennai: In a thrilling development, reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal may collaborate on an upcoming project, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69'. If confirmed, this will be their first film together in over a decade, with their previous collaboration being the 2014 action drama 'Jilla'.

    According to sources, Mohanlal is expected to play a key role in the film, which is likely to be Vijay's last project before his political entry. The film will be directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, marking their first foray into Tamil cinema. 
    If reports are to be believed, cast members reportedly include Simran and Mamitha Baiju. If Simran's casting is confirmed, it will be another reunion, as she and Vijay will share the screen together after a gap of 24 years.

    The official announcement of the film is expected today at 5 pm. Vijay had earlier hinted at retiring from cinema after announcing his political entry, sparking speculation about his future projects.

    Like all Vijay movies, 'Thalapathy 69' is a highly anticipated film, given the caliber of the rumoured talent involved and the fact it is likely the last movie Vijay will act in a lead role. Fans of both Vijay and Mohanlal are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the project, which could turn out to be a landmark moment in Tamil cinema.

