Namrata Malla HOT pictures: A look into times when the Bhojpuri actress shared her SEXY looks

    Namrata Malla is a rising star in the Indian film industry, known for her captivating performances and stunning looks. Born on April 23, 1993, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Namrata began her acting career in the Bhojpuri film industry before transitioning to Hindi cinema.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Namrata grew up in a middle-class family and was raised in Mumbai. She developed a passion for acting and dancing at a young age and pursued her dreams by joining the film industry. She made her debut in the Bhojpuri film "Neeraj Singh" in 2018, followed by roles in other Bhojpuri films like "Kaho Na Pyar Hai" and "Dil Ke Armaan".

    Namrata's breakthrough role came in 2020 with the Hindi film "Aashiqui", which gained her recognition and praise. She then appeared in the web series "The Gift" and "Khwabon Ke Parindey", showcasing her versatility as an actress.

    Namrata is known for her striking features, captivating smile, and charming on-screen presence. She has a unique sense of style, often seen in elegant and contemporary outfits. Her confidence and poise have made her a fan favorite among audiences.

    Namrata has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Hindi films and web series. She is set to appear in the film "Dumdaar Khiladi" alongside actor Ravi Kishan and has signed other projects with prominent production houses.

