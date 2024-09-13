WhatsApp latest update: Check out fantastic new feature

WhatsApp introduces a fantastic new feature! Just like you like posts on Facebook and Instagram, you can now like photos, videos, and stories in your WhatsApp Status. Let's find out how.

In the early days of cell phones, smartphones were a rarity. Today, it's safe to say that almost everyone owns one. The most popular apps on smartphones are WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Google. Thanks to the speakerphone options introduced by social media platforms, even those who haven't had the opportunity to learn to read and write can now easily use these apps.

WhatsApp is a globally renowned instant messaging app that keeps friends and acquaintances connected. People use it to chat with friends for hours and make calls. WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives. Every day, our friends, relatives, and others share various messages, videos, and posts on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. They post good morning messages, quotes, news, and much more. When someone sends us a personal post, we can view it, reply, or like it.

Some people share photos, videos, quotes, and news as their status updates. We often come across interesting or impressive content and wish we could express our appreciation. While we can easily like such posts on Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp didn't have this feature for status updates until now. But the good news is that WhatsApp has finally introduced this much-awaited feature for its users. Yes, you read that right! You can now like WhatsApp statuses that you find appealing.

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Open Updates. Open the status of the person you want to view. If you like the story, photo, video, or quote they've posted, you'll see a reply option below. You can immediately reply to them. Alternatively, there's a heart symbol button next to it. Click on it to like their status.

Meta is working on introducing a new voice mode feature for its AI chatbot on WhatsApp. This feature is expected to be rolled out soon. Users will be able to use their voice to interact with the AI chatbot and get the information they need. This feature is currently under development.

