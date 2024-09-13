Inside Out 2 OTT release: Hotstar or Amazon Prime? Sequel to release on OTT on THIS date; Read on

'Inside Out 2' has garnered widespread praise since its theatrical release, with both critics and audiences calling it one of the year's best animated films. Now, fans can look forward to its streaming debut on Disney Plus

'Inside Out 2' has received widespread acclaim since its release earlier this year, with both audiences and critics praising it as one of the top animated films. Following its success in theaters, fans have eagerly awaited its debut on streaming platforms. Pixar has now announced that the film will be available on Disney Plus starting September 25. They shared this news on social media with an eye-catching poster and a message saying, ‘Prepare your emotions because #InsideOut2 is arriving on @DisneyPlus September 25!’

The announcement has sparked great enthusiasm among fans. Reactions include a mix of anticipation and gratitude, with many eagerly counting the days until the film’s release and expressing their thanks for the opportunity to watch it.

The sequel to the 2015 film 'Inside Out,' this new installment follows Riley as a teenager, dealing with new emotions such as anxiety, embarrassment, envy, and ennui, alongside her original emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann, 'Inside Out 2' continues the story from the first film, depicting Riley’s experiences at an ice skating camp and her challenges with high school and new friendships. The film blends exciting adventures with a nuanced coming-of-age story.

'Inside Out 2' had a remarkable box office performance, with the film earning $155 million domestically and $140 million internationally during its opening weekend in 2024. It has surpassed $1 billion in total earnings, reaching a worldwide gross of $1.5 billion.

The screenplay for the film was crafted by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein. Holstein mentioned that the original film provided a valuable way to talk about emotions, and he hoped to offer similar insights for teenagers, a time he found particularly challenging. The film’s executive producers include Dan Scanlon, Jonas Rivera, and Pete Docter, with Kim Collins and Magdiela Hermida Duhamel as associate producers, and Mark Nielsen as the producer.

