Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Out 2 OTT release: Hotstar or Amazon Prime? Sequel to release on OTT on THIS date; Read on

    'Inside Out 2' has garnered widespread praise since its theatrical release, with both critics and audiences calling it one of the year's best animated films. Now, fans can look forward to its streaming debut on Disney Plus

    Inside Out 2 OTT release: Hotstar or Amazon Prime? Sequel to release on OTT on THIS date; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    'Inside Out 2' has received widespread acclaim since its release earlier this year, with both audiences and critics praising it as one of the top animated films. Following its success in theaters, fans have eagerly awaited its debut on streaming platforms. Pixar has now announced that the film will be available on Disney Plus starting September 25. They shared this news on social media with an eye-catching poster and a message saying, ‘Prepare your emotions because #InsideOut2 is arriving on @DisneyPlus September 25!’

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pixar (@pixar)

    The announcement has sparked great enthusiasm among fans. Reactions include a mix of anticipation and gratitude, with many eagerly counting the days until the film’s release and expressing their thanks for the opportunity to watch it.

    The sequel to the 2015 film 'Inside Out,' this new installment follows Riley as a teenager, dealing with new emotions such as anxiety, embarrassment, envy, and ennui, alongside her original emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann, 'Inside Out 2' continues the story from the first film, depicting Riley’s experiences at an ice skating camp and her challenges with high school and new friendships. The film blends exciting adventures with a nuanced coming-of-age story.

    'Inside Out 2' had a remarkable box office performance, with the film earning $155 million domestically and $140 million internationally during its opening weekend in 2024. It has surpassed $1 billion in total earnings, reaching a worldwide gross of $1.5 billion.

    ALSO READ: Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film

    The screenplay for the film was crafted by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein. Holstein mentioned that the original film provided a valuable way to talk about emotions, and he hoped to offer similar insights for teenagers, a time he found particularly challenging. The film’s executive producers include Dan Scanlon, Jonas Rivera, and Pete Docter, with Kim Collins and Magdiela Hermida Duhamel as associate producers, and Mark Nielsen as the producer.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan visits 'Jawan' co-star Deepika Padukone in hospital to meet her new-born daughter - WATCH ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan visits 'Jawan' co-star Deepika Padukone in hospital to meet her new-born daughter - WATCH

    'The Buckingham Murders' REVIEW: Is the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer film worth your time? RKK

    'The Buckingham Murders' REVIEW: Is the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer film worth your time?

    Imran Khan to star in Aamir Khan backed rom-com; set to make his comeback? Here's what we know ATG

    Imran Khan to star in Aamir Khan backed rom-com; set to make his comeback? Here's what we know

    VeerZaara Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer to release today; sells 3250 tickets on Day 1 ATG

    VeerZaara: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer to release today; sells 3250 tickets on Day 1

    Prettiest lil thing....', Cardi B welcomes baby girl a month after divorce; check first pics [PICTURES] ATG

    'Prettiest lil thing....', Cardi B welcomes baby girl a month after divorce; check first pics [PICTURES]

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9: Is the latest model worth buying? gcw

    Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9: Is the latest model worth buying?

    Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta did this after his LAST call to daughters RBA

    Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta did this after his LAST call to daughters

    Photos: Tripti Dimri's gorgeous saree look is the festive fashion inspo you need! RTM

    Triptii Dimri Photos: 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' actress' saree look is the fashion inspo you need!

    Arvind Kejriwal to walk out of jail: What are the conditions set by Supreme Court while granting bail? gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal to walk out of jail: What are the conditions set by Supreme Court while granting bail?

    cricket IND vs BAN Test series: India eyes historic record with win in Chennai clash; know which milestone awaits scr

    IND vs BAN Test series: India eyes historic record with win in Chennai clash; know which milestone awaits

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon