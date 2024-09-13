Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Court allows re-investigation into Oyoor abduction case, police to probe possibility of fourth accused

    Kollam Additional Sessions Court has allowed re-investigation into 6-year-old's abduction case in Oyoor. The decision comes after the girl's father alleged that there was a fourth accused in the case, contrary to the police's claim that there were only three.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

    Kollam: In a fresh development, the Kollam Additional Sessions Court has granted permission for re-investigation into the case of a 6-year-old girl who was abducted from Oyoor in November 2023. The decision comes after the girl's father alleged that there was a fourth accused in the case, contrary to the police's claim that there were only three.

    The court also granted bail to the second accused, Anitha Kumari, while considering the bail pleas of the first accused Padmakumar and Anitha Kumari. The third accused, Anupama, had already been granted bail by the High Court.

    The case involves Padmakumar, his wife Anitha Kumari, and their daughter Anupama, who were accused of abducting the 6-year-old girl from Oyoor. The girl's father had alleged that there were four accused in the case, leading to the Rural Crime Branch DSP MM Jose seeking a re-investigation.

    However, the Chief Minister and DGP had expressed dissatisfaction with the move, stating that it could lead to the accused getting bail. The girl's father had earlier stated that his son had mentioned that four people were involved in the abduction, but later claimed that his words were twisted.

    The court's decision to grant permission for further investigation is seen as a significant development in the case, which has been marred by controversy. The police will now conduct further investigation into the case to identify the fourth accused, if any.

