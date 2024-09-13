Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Items to keep under your pillow for attracting wealth, prosperity and good luck

    Did you know that placing certain items under your pillow can enhance your wealth and prosperity? It might sound surprising, but it's true! Let's explore these simple remedies.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 5:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    Everyone desires to increase their wealth, and we often work tirelessly day and night to achieve it. However, many people lament that despite their hard work, they struggle to accumulate wealth. For those individuals, did you know that following some simple remedies can help you preserve and grow your wealth? It might seem unbelievable, but it's true! By simply placing certain items under your pillow, you can attract prosperity. Let's delve into what these items are.

    article_image2

    Tulsi Leaves

    1. Tulsi Leaves:
    Placing Tulsi leaves under your pillow before sleep brings a sense of divinity. It dispels negative energy from your home, promoting peace of mind and sound sleep. It also attracts wealth and prosperity. Keeping just two Tulsi leaves under your pillow every night is enough.
     

    article_image3

    Cloves

    2. Cloves:
    Placing two cloves under your pillow at night helps eliminate negative energy and attracts wealth. If your finances are stagnant, this remedy can help recover and increase your wealth. This trick truly yields positive results. Give it a try.
     

    article_image4

    Small Mirror

    3. Small Mirror:
    You can place those small, pocket-sized mirrors under your pillow. Doing so absorbs negative energy surrounding you, promoting peaceful sleep and increasing the likelihood of wealth and prosperity.

    article_image5

    Turmeric

    4. Turmeric:
    Sleeping with a small packet of turmeric under your pillow brings wealth, peace, and tranquillity into your life. Would you believe that this small act can bring you unparalleled peace? Try it once, and experience relief from life's troubles.
     

    article_image6

    Sandalwood

    5. Sandalwood:
    Pure sandalwood can transform your life. Sleeping with a piece of sandalwood under your pillow brings mental peace. It helps recover lost money and clear debts, increasing the chances of financial stability.

    article_image7

    Peacock Feathers

    6. Peacock Feathers:
    Believe it or not, placing peacock feathers under your pillow before sleep enhances luck, increases wealth, attracts positive energy, and prevents bad dreams.
     

    article_image8

    Camphor

    7. Camphor:
    Camphor is known for its purity. Placing a small piece of camphor under your pillow increases positive energy. Its pure and pleasant aroma eliminates negative energy, attracting wealth, clearing debts, and recovering lent money.
     

    article_image9

    Salt

    8. Salt:
    Salt is typically used for flavor, but did you know it can also transform your life? Place rock salt in a small packet or bundle under your pillow. This simple act brings significant positive changes, including peace, financial abundance, and reduced negative energy.
     

    article_image10

    Coins

    9. Coins:
    Attract wealth by using money itself. Place two or three coins under your pillow while you sleep. Regularly doing this increases wealth and prosperity. Try it for 21 days and see the difference. Remember, consistency is key for any of these remedies; practice them for at least 21 days.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: September 13, 2024 Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Cancer and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 13, 2024 - Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Cancer and more

    Who is Jon Bon Jovi? American singer who heroically saved woman from suicide attempts on bridge (WATCH) NTI

    Who is Jon Bon Jovi? American singer who heroically saved woman from suicide attempt on bridge (WATCH)

    Suicide in India: Understanding the importance of mental health in light of recent tragedy RBA

    Suicide in India: Understanding the importance of mental health in light of recent tragedy

    What is PCOS? Key insights into Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and its impact NTI

    What is PCOS? Key insights into Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and its impact

    Check your daily horoscope: September 12, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Libra; be careful Taurus gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 12, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Libra; be careful Taurus

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla HOT pictures: A look into times when the Bhojpuri actress shared her SEXY looks RKK

    Namrata Malla HOT pictures: A look into times when the Bhojpuri actress shared her SEXY looks

    Kerala: Court allows re-investigation into Oyoor abduction case, police to probe possibility of fourth accused dmn

    Kerala: Court allows re-investigation into Oyoor abduction case, police to probe possibility of fourth accused

    BREAKING IAS centre deaths: Delhi HC grants interim bail to 4 co-owners till Jan 30 on Rs 5 cr deposit shk

    BREAKING | IAS centre deaths: Delhi HC grants interim bail to 4 co-owners till Jan 30 on Rs 5 cr deposit

    WhatsApp latest update: Check out fantastic new feature RBA

    WhatsApp latest update: Check out fantastic new feature

    Cost-Effective Crop Protection: How Biostadt Helps Farmers Save Money and Boost Yields

    Cost-Effective Crop Protection: How Biostadt Helps Farmers Save Money and Boost Yields

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon