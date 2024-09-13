Items to keep under your pillow for attracting wealth, prosperity and good luck

Did you know that placing certain items under your pillow can enhance your wealth and prosperity? It might sound surprising, but it's true! Let's explore these simple remedies.

Everyone desires to increase their wealth, and we often work tirelessly day and night to achieve it. However, many people lament that despite their hard work, they struggle to accumulate wealth. For those individuals, did you know that following some simple remedies can help you preserve and grow your wealth? It might seem unbelievable, but it's true! By simply placing certain items under your pillow, you can attract prosperity. Let's delve into what these items are.

Tulsi Leaves

1. Tulsi Leaves:

Placing Tulsi leaves under your pillow before sleep brings a sense of divinity. It dispels negative energy from your home, promoting peace of mind and sound sleep. It also attracts wealth and prosperity. Keeping just two Tulsi leaves under your pillow every night is enough.



Cloves

2. Cloves:

Placing two cloves under your pillow at night helps eliminate negative energy and attracts wealth. If your finances are stagnant, this remedy can help recover and increase your wealth. This trick truly yields positive results. Give it a try.



Small Mirror

3. Small Mirror:

You can place those small, pocket-sized mirrors under your pillow. Doing so absorbs negative energy surrounding you, promoting peaceful sleep and increasing the likelihood of wealth and prosperity.

Turmeric

4. Turmeric:

Sleeping with a small packet of turmeric under your pillow brings wealth, peace, and tranquillity into your life. Would you believe that this small act can bring you unparalleled peace? Try it once, and experience relief from life's troubles.



Sandalwood

5. Sandalwood:

Pure sandalwood can transform your life. Sleeping with a piece of sandalwood under your pillow brings mental peace. It helps recover lost money and clear debts, increasing the chances of financial stability.

Peacock Feathers

6. Peacock Feathers:

Believe it or not, placing peacock feathers under your pillow before sleep enhances luck, increases wealth, attracts positive energy, and prevents bad dreams.



Camphor

7. Camphor:

Camphor is known for its purity. Placing a small piece of camphor under your pillow increases positive energy. Its pure and pleasant aroma eliminates negative energy, attracting wealth, clearing debts, and recovering lent money.



Salt

8. Salt:

Salt is typically used for flavor, but did you know it can also transform your life? Place rock salt in a small packet or bundle under your pillow. This simple act brings significant positive changes, including peace, financial abundance, and reduced negative energy.



Coins

9. Coins:

Attract wealth by using money itself. Place two or three coins under your pillow while you sleep. Regularly doing this increases wealth and prosperity. Try it for 21 days and see the difference. Remember, consistency is key for any of these remedies; practice them for at least 21 days.

Latest Videos