Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph won big at the Asian Academy awards

It is an exciting time ahead for the South industry now. After changing audiences' tastes and perceptions about the South industry globally with films like RRR and Pushpa: The Rise. The Malayalam superhero actioner hit Netflix film, 'Minnal Murali,' fame filmmaker Basil Joseph has created a new benchmark for all the others to follow. He has won big at the Asian Academy Awards this year.

The South industry filmmaker Basil Joseph, who wowed audiences and fans globally with his superhero action Malayalam Netflix movie Minnal Murali released digitally on December 24, 2021, is currently in the best phase of his life professionally.

This particular film has been garnering applause for its well-written storyline, with fantastic graphics, VFX effects, exceptional cinematography, brilliant performances, and nuanced direction by Basil Joseph. The film starred Jaison Varghese and Tovino Thomas in a leading role.

The film has proved to be a complete game-changer for director Basil Joseph. The director has won critical acclaim and global fan's love from all sections of the world for the film. The talented and trailblazer filmmaker has made Indian cinema proud by winning the Best Director Award at the coveted Asian Academy Awards ceremony. This awards ceremony honors the finest of talents across the sixteen APAC countries. The grand event was held at Chijmes Hall in Singapore after a gap of two years.

Feeling really excited and happy with this epic milestone, the director took to his official Instagram handle. He posted a picture of himself holding the award, feeling exuberant. His caption for the post mentioned how he felt so honoured and overwhelmed with emotion to win this award and represent India globally. He wrote, "I feel overwhelmed and honored to be declared as the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022 here in Singapore. Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage."

Furthermore, he also added, "I am convinced that this recognition has brought us one step closer to the global stage." Thanking the entire team and Netflix, he said, "Here's a huge heartfelt hug to our producers, Netflix, actors, writers, cinematographer and the entire cast and crew- thank you for believing in me. This superhero wouldn't have emerged without you!."

Recently in an exclusive interview with a leading entertainment portal, the director Basil Joseph has officially revealed that Minnal Murali sequel is on the cards. Earlier, during the promotional spree of the film, the director spilled how this superhero flick, was conceptualized and planned as a franchise right from the start. He also spoke about the expansion of this superhero universe by giving a hint about the introduction of more characters in the upcoming installments. But, Minnal Murali 2 will be hitting the theatre screens after three years.