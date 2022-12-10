Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pooja Hegde has an alternate career option for Ranveer Singh: Read on to know

    The 'Radhe Shyam' fame South industry diva and actress Pooja Hegde recently revealed what could be an alternative career option for Bollywood's new generation iconic superstar, Ranveer Singh. Her answer made everyone burst into laughter. She opened up on the same during the trailer launch of the upcoming Bollywood mad comic caper, Cirkus.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    Pooja Hegde is one of the biggest names down South. She is a quintessential icon, which needs no introduction. The spunky and nuanced actress has won the hearts of fans down South for the past eight years. Some of Pooja's career-best performances include Oka Laila Kosam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Aravinda Sametha Veer Raghava, Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Housefull 4 and Most Eligible Bachelor.

    After working her charm in South films, Pooja has geared up to make audiences fall in love with her acting chops in one of the most discussed and awaited bollywood biggie of the year, Cirkus. Cirkus is a mad comic-caper film, which has gotten directed, by the prominent filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The film is the first-time collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Pooja Hegde. It is the third time collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and several others. Recently, the fans have become more thrilled after watching the Current Laga Re song from the movie. This high-energy foot-tapping number features Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone alongside hubby Ranveer Singh. Deepika is seen, in her iconic Meenamma avatar after nine years.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Pan India Star Pooja Hegde recently revealed what would be a perfect alternate career for Ranveer Singh. Speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Cirkus, Pooja expressed how she thinks if not an actor, her co-star Ranveer Singh would make a perfect DJ as he is always playing music wherever he goes.

    At an event, a journalist asked Ranveer what else he would like to become beyond a good actor and a great human being. As Ranveer pondered his answer, initially describing himself as a "pyaar ka generator." Pooja added, "Ranveer would make a good DJ if he decided to take it seriously as a profession. He loves having fun on the sets. When he arrives at the set, he is engrossed in playing music. Even when he leaves sets, he plays music." To this, Ranveer replied, "Kya boldi Pooj." Then, he heartily revealed his alias DJ Name, DJ Dinanath Chauhan.

    Set in the ’60s, Cirkus is an adaptation of iconic writer William Shakespeare's famous play The Comedy of Errors. The film promises to tickle your funny bones with a double dose of fun and entertainment on December 23, 2022, in theatres near you. On the work front, Pooja Hegde is busy next year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, SSMB28, and a few more unannounced projects in the pipeline.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
