Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amala Paul starts filming her Bollywood debut Bholaa

    It is an exciting piece of news for the ardent fans of Amala Paul. The nuanced and stunning South industry diva Amala Paul is ready to surprise audiences as she prepares for her big debut in the Bollywood film industry. She would debut in B-town with the much-awaited Hindi film, Bholaa.

    Amala Paul starts filming her Bollywood debut Bholaa vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    Amala Paul is a big name in the South film industry today. She is a stellar performer and icon that needs no further introduction. Amala has worked in many Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films in the South. Some of her finest and most nuanced performances have been in films, like Mynaa, Lailaa O Lailaa, Thiruttu Payyale 2, Vellaila Pattadhari, Vellaila Pattadhari 2, and so on.

    ALSO READ: Avatar 2: Visual effects team member calls out VFX partner for unfair wages

    After winning the hearts of audiences and fans in the South in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, Amala is ready to take the next big leap. Amala would be making her big Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer dark action-thriller Hindi language film Bholaa. Amala is ready to surprise her fandom and audiences as well. She has already started preparing for her big debut and maiden film in B-town. Amala is taking a plunge into Hindi cinema with one of the most discussed films of the year, Bholaa.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

    Amala Paul is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. She has proven her mettle as a versatile star in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films by portraying a diverse genre of characters. It has solidified her position in the industry as an actress.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

    The actress is currently in Benaras shooting for the film with co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Abhishek Bachchan. Interestingly, the makers have only piqued the curiosity by not revealing anything related to her character. They have smartly kept it all under wraps. Sources confirmed that, she is playing a Banarasi woman in the film. The cast and crew would be shooting for Bholaa in Benaras for about a week.

    ALSO READ: "Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer," says Rohit Shetty

    Amala is one of the most sought-after actresses down South. She has won several awards for her performances in Tamil and Malayalam films. Some of her most notable achievements include the ‘Best Actress’ for Run Baby Run(Malayalam), Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, Best Actress in a leading role, and many more. The actress had a tremendous run in Southern cinema and will, without a doubt, awe the audiences with her performance in ‘Bholaa’ as well.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Avatar 2: Visual effects team member calls out VFX partner for unfair wages vma

    Avatar 2: Visual effects team member calls out VFX partner for unfair wages

    "Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer," says Rohit Shetty vma

    "Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer," says Rohit Shetty

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary

    Is late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini joining Karnataka politics? Here's what we know RBA

    Is late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini joining Karnataka politics? Here's what we know

    Renowned Bollywood singer Honey Singh launches Toddy app vma

    Renowned Bollywood singer Honey Singh launches Toddy app

    Recent Stories

    Kerala class 12th student attends medical college classes without admission; probe launched - adt

    Kerala: Class 12th student attends medical college classes without admission; probe launched

    4 latest features which makes Telegram more user friendly gcw

    4 latest features which makes Telegram more user-friendly

    football It affects who we are as a team because Gabriel Jesus gives us so much - Mikel Arteta

    'It affects who we are as a team because Gabriel Jesus gives us so much' - Mikel Arteta

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    United Kingdom MPs perform worse than 10 year old children in Maths English exam Report gcw

    UK MPs perform worse than 10-year-olds in Maths, English exam: Report

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon