Amala Paul starts filming her Bollywood debut Bholaa

It is an exciting piece of news for the ardent fans of Amala Paul. The nuanced and stunning South industry diva Amala Paul is ready to surprise audiences as she prepares for her big debut in the Bollywood film industry. She would debut in B-town with the much-awaited Hindi film, Bholaa.

Amala Paul is a big name in the South film industry today. She is a stellar performer and icon that needs no further introduction. Amala has worked in many Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films in the South. Some of her finest and most nuanced performances have been in films, like Mynaa, Lailaa O Lailaa, Thiruttu Payyale 2, Vellaila Pattadhari, Vellaila Pattadhari 2, and so on.

After winning the hearts of audiences and fans in the South in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, Amala is ready to take the next big leap. Amala would be making her big Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer dark action-thriller Hindi language film Bholaa. Amala is ready to surprise her fandom and audiences as well. She has already started preparing for her big debut and maiden film in B-town. Amala is taking a plunge into Hindi cinema with one of the most discussed films of the year, Bholaa.

Amala Paul is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. She has proven her mettle as a versatile star in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films by portraying a diverse genre of characters. It has solidified her position in the industry as an actress.

The actress is currently in Benaras shooting for the film with co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Abhishek Bachchan. Interestingly, the makers have only piqued the curiosity by not revealing anything related to her character. They have smartly kept it all under wraps. Sources confirmed that, she is playing a Banarasi woman in the film. The cast and crew would be shooting for Bholaa in Benaras for about a week.

Amala is one of the most sought-after actresses down South. She has won several awards for her performances in Tamil and Malayalam films. Some of her most notable achievements include the ‘Best Actress’ for Run Baby Run(Malayalam), Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, Best Actress in a leading role, and many more. The actress had a tremendous run in Southern cinema and will, without a doubt, awe the audiences with her performance in ‘Bholaa’ as well.