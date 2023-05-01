Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Glance at superstar's net-worth, salary, luxurious cars/bikes and more

    First Published May 1, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Making the Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar's 52nd birthday more special and amazing. Here is a glance at the 'Thunivu' star's net worth, luxurious cars, bikes, and more.

    article_image1

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    Ajith Kumar is one of the most nuanced and skilled South superstar and actors in Indian cinema. He is a big name today. Ajith is one of the top actors in Tamil cinema. He is considered one of the biggest superstars of Kollywood since Rajnikanth, and has a huge fanbase. 

    Born on 1 May 1971 in Secunderabad, today is the 'Thunivu' star Ajith Kumar's 52nd birthday. Best known for his brilliant and skilled performances in films like Veeram, Jana, Vaali, and so on, let us have a detailed glance at Ajith Kumar's net worth, salary, luxurious cars, bikes, and more.

    article_image2

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    1. Ajith Kumar's net worth in 2023:

    As of 2023, South superstar Ajith Kumar's net worth is around $25 million (Rs 196 crores). Thunivu star Ajith Kumar has redefined acting in Indian cinema and raised the bar of excellence with his skilled performances and fine acting skills. The total net worth of Ajith is estimated to be 25.5 Million USD, which in Indian Currency is approximately equal to 196 Crore Indian Rupee (i.e. approx One Hundred and Ninety-Six Crore INR).

    article_image3

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    2. Ajith Kumar's income sources:

    The majority of his earning comes from movies and brand endorsement. Ajith also takes home the profit share from his movies apart from his acting fees. He takes a huge sum of money for brand endorsement.

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    3. Ajith Kumar's monthly salary:

    Ajith Kumar's monthly earnings as an actor is more than Rs 2 crores. His yearly income as an actor is Rs 24 crores. The superstar has worked really hard to reach this pinnacle today.

    article_image5

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    4. Ajith Kumar's movie remuneration and more:

    His movie remuneration is around Rs 26 crores. He has done personal investments worth Rs 42 crores. His luxurious cars and bikes alone are worth Rs 36 crores. Ajith Kumar charges around Rs 24 to 25 crores per movie.

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    5. Ajith Kumar's luxurious cars/bikes:

    A few car brands owned by South industry superstar Ajith Kumar are Lamborghini and BMW 7-Series 740 Li, Aprilia Caponard Bike, BMW S1000 RR bIke, and BMW K1300 S Bike. Ajith’s new Lamborghini car is worth Rs 34 crores. His bikes cost between 10 to 15 lakhs.

