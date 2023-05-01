Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Glance at superstar's net-worth, salary, luxurious cars/bikes and more

Making the Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar's 52nd birthday more special and amazing. Here is a glance at the 'Thunivu' star's net worth, luxurious cars, bikes, and more.

Ajith Kumar is one of the most nuanced and skilled South superstar and actors in Indian cinema. He is a big name today. Ajith is one of the top actors in Tamil cinema. He is considered one of the biggest superstars of Kollywood since Rajnikanth, and has a huge fanbase.

Born on 1 May 1971 in Secunderabad, today is the 'Thunivu' star Ajith Kumar's 52nd birthday. Best known for his brilliant and skilled performances in films like Veeram, Jana, Vaali, and so on, let us have a detailed glance at Ajith Kumar's net worth, salary, luxurious cars, bikes, and more.