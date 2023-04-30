Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 simple ways you can have healthy lifestyle in summer season

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    In order to have a much healthier and more active lifestyle on these humid and heat-filled days, here are the 4 easy ways you can have a healthy lifestyle in the summer season.

    Summer is a season that inspires change and rejuvenation, making it the ideal time to prioritize your health and wellness. It is an exciting opportunity to embrace healthy habits and make good and positive changes to your lifestyle.

    Also, by mixing simple yet effective tips into your daily routine, boost your overall well-being and feel your best this summer and beyond. From having healthy foods to staying active, let’s explore 4 easy ways to lead a healthy lifestyle this summer.

    1. Drink water:

    Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining good health, especially during the hot summer months when the risk of dehydration is higher. Drinking enough water is a simple but effective way to improve your overall well-being. Not only does it help regulate body temperature and support bodily functions. Drinking water generates a happy and positive impact on your skin, digestion, and overall energy levels. In this regard, carrying a water bottle and refilling it throughout the day can help you stay on track with your hydration goals.

    2. Walk regularly:

    One of the most simple and efficient exercises is walking. It can lower your chance of developing chronic diseases, help you maintain a healthy weight, and lift your spirits. Do a brisk 30-minute walk daily or break it up into smaller increments throughout the day. Instead of driving or taking public transport, consider walking or cycling for short journeys.

    3. Have enough sleep:

    It’s crucial to get enough good sleep for general health and well-being. Obesity, diabetes, and depression are just a few health issues that happen from getting too little sleep. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night and establish a regular sleep routine. Avoid screen time before bed, and try to wind down with a relaxing activity such as reading or taking a warm bath.

    4. Eat healthy food:

    Focus on eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, and limit your intake of processed and high-calorie foods. Start by making small changes like swapping soda for water, opting for grilled or baked dishes instead of fried foods, and incorporating more plant-based meals into your diet.

