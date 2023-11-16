Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer postponed for this reason; know new release date

    "Merry Christmas" film, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, surprises fans with a new release date. Anticipation builds for this magical cinematic delight.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    "Merry Christmas" is an upcoming movie directed by the famous Sriram Raghavan and starring the amazing duo of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. People have been eagerly waiting for this film, and it was initially supposed to come out on December 8. But now, the filmmakers have decided to release it on January 12, 2024.

    In a collaborative statement shared by the film's creators, they expressed their profound affection for the project. The team conveyed, “We have made this film with a lot of love and passion like every filmmaker does however with the back-to-back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on 12th January 2024."

    Taking to X (previously twitter) the makers of the film shared the poster and stated, “The wait is almost over! #MerryChristmas is making your winter merrier on January 12, 2024.” 

     

     

    "Merry Christmas" features talented pair of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The creators of the film, including Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg, have put their hearts into making this movie. It's a collaboration between two well-known production houses, Tips Films, and Matchbox Pictures. They are committed to giving the audience a top-notch, exciting, and immersive experience that will leave them wanting more. The movie is slated to release on 12th of January 2024.

    ALSO READ: Telegu star Nani snubs Koffee with Karan; prefers private talks over 'Kontroversial Kouch'

