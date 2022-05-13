Meet Celesti Bairagey, Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger from Assam; check out her viral pictures

"The Second Alia Bhatt": A Woman's Video Goes Viral On The Internet. Many social media users praised the girl who successfully copied Alia Bhatt's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" appearance.

The internet is highly effective at locating potentially viral content. It is now praising a lady who appears identical to star Alia Bhatt for her performance.

Celesti Bairagey, the woman's Instagram username (@celesti.bairagey on Instagram), recently released a lip-syncing video to a song from the film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai.' She channelled Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' look for the video. Watch the following video:

The woman danced to a remixed version of 'Kab Tak Chup Baithe' while wearing a white saree with pink floral design. Alia Bhatt's unique style statement in Gangubai was completed with jhumkas and bindi and round sunglasses.

The woman's remarkable likeness to Alia Bhatt astonished the actor's admirers. "Aaaiiiillllaaaaa Aliya,” an Instagram user commented. “2nd Aliya bhat,” another commented. The video has received more than three lakh likes.

Who is Celesti Bairagey?

She is an aspiring influencer from Assam handled by Madify Official, a marketing platform, according to her social media accounts. She's also been in regional music videos and films including 'Tumi Junak' and 'Niveer Aru Tara.'

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has several projects in the works, including Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt will also make her Hollywood debut in Netflix's Heart Of Stone, stars Gal Gadot. Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan, will also star her.