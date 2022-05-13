Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, 7 divas with perfect bikini bodies

Here are a few actresses that might make others envious of their bikini bodies.

Whatever they wear, Bollywood stars look stunning on film. Many of them have stunning physical traits. We present Bollywood beauty queens who have wowed the globe with provocative bikini photos.



Sunny Leone's dancing techniques in various item songs helped her establish herself in Bollywood. She sets the silver screen on flames with her knockout beauty and scorching performances. This model has been in countless bikini shots and sells herself brilliantly.



There is no need to introduce Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka is a fitness enthusiast who loves to show off her toned and gorgeous physique in bikinis. She has been photographed in a bikini on several occasions. Her incredible acting abilities have always astounded us.



Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram page is currently serving a fashion lesson on slaying poolside and beach fashion. She looks hot in a bikini; of late, Janhvi has been termed a desi Kim Kardashian because of her curves.

Deepika Padukone has always had a great body and has received much attention in her picture sessions. She is one of the sexiest actresses in B-town, with her toned stomach and beautiful, perfect-long legs.

Katrina Kaif is one of the ruling queens of Bollywood. She has performed in many films and has made a place for herself in B-town. Being a glamour queen, she looks tremendous in her bikini avatar. She even worked on her body to achieve the perfect figure. Her sexy bikini shoots are nothing less than a treat to the eyes. Also Read: Check out Urvashi Rautela's Rs 4 Lakh, 24K Pure Gold face mask; wanna try?

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani has a gorgeous figure, outstanding attitude, and lovely soul. The so-called newcomer to Bollywood is an actual water baby who is frequently seen uploading images on social media. She also uploaded a couple of photographs from her magazine session, which feature her wearing a black two-piece bikini. Also Read: (Video) Ameesha Patel show off her sexy side in a hot pink bikini