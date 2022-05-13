Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snapped at Priyanka Chopra’s New York Restaurant 'Sona'

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visited Priyanka Chopra's New York eatery, and The Matrix 4 star gave her reaction.

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal snapped at Priyanka Chopra New York Restaurant Sona RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 13, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are presently spending time together in New York. The two were just sighted visiting Katrina's favourite café in town a few days ago. Now, the couple went to Priyanka Chopra's restaurant, Sona, and took a photo there!

    Katrina shared a photo from the restaurant with Vicky Kaushal and co-owner Maneesh M Goyal on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe - (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.” Vicky is wearing a basic grey shirt in the photo, while Katrina is wearing a flowery beige outfit. 

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal snapped at Priyanka Chopra New York Restaurant Sona RBA

    Also Read: Hrithik Roshan to be in Yash-starrer KGF’s next intallment? Here’s what we know

    Vicky Kaushal posted a photo of an ice cream shake, which appears to be one of the dishes he had at the restaurant.
    Priyanka Chopra, who will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina, responded to the report. She wrote, “Love you honey! So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime…#homeawayfromhome."

    The friendship has us excited for Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and revolves on three friends on a road trip. By September of this year, it should be on the market.

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were in the news when rumours of the latter's pregnancy began to circulate. Vicky Kaushal's representative, on the other hand, rejected the rumour and declared the news false. Katrina Kaif is already two months pregnant, according to reports.

    Also Read: Who is Adele's live-in boyfriend Rich Paul? From managing NBA stars, net worth and more

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal snapped at Priyanka Chopra New York Restaurant Sona RBA

    Katrina Kaif has been filming Merry Christmas, a film directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be featured in Jee Le Zaraa. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, has a packed schedule ahead of him. He will appear with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. He's also said to have worked on a YRF film with Manushi Chillar.

    Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Vicky Kaushal all set to become father? Read this

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhoni Nayanthara Tamil film Production house reveals truth behind the project drb

    Dhoni, Nayanthara Tamil film: Production house reveals truth behind the project

    Video Ameesha Patel show off her sexy side in a hot pink bikini drb

    (Video) Ameesha Patel show off her sexy side in a hot pink bikini

    RRR reaches Telangana Intermediate Exam question on Jr NTR s role goes viral gcw

    'RRR' makes cut in Telangana exam paper, a question on Jr NTR is viral

    Himanshi Khurana gives major 'Mastani' vibes in her latest video (Watch) RBA

    Himanshi Khurana gives major 'Mastani' vibes in her latest video (Watch)

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story' RBA

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

    Recent Stories

    Friday the 13th Know about Paraskevidekatriaphobia superstitions and history gcw

    Friday the 13th: Know about Paraskevidekatriaphobia, superstitions and history

    North Korea reports six deaths due to 'fever' after confirming COVID-19 outbreak - adt

    North Korea reports six deaths due to 'fever' after confirming COVID-19 outbreak

    Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation gcw

    Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation

    Congress 3 day brainstorming conclave Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan to begin today gcw

    Congress' 3-day brainstorming conclave 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan to begin today

    Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, 7 divas with perfect bikini bodies RBA

    Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, 7 divas with perfect bikini bodies

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon