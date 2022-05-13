Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snapped at Priyanka Chopra’s New York Restaurant 'Sona'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are presently spending time together in New York. The two were just sighted visiting Katrina's favourite café in town a few days ago. Now, the couple went to Priyanka Chopra's restaurant, Sona, and took a photo there!

Katrina shared a photo from the restaurant with Vicky Kaushal and co-owner Maneesh M Goyal on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe - (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.” Vicky is wearing a basic grey shirt in the photo, while Katrina is wearing a flowery beige outfit.

Vicky Kaushal posted a photo of an ice cream shake, which appears to be one of the dishes he had at the restaurant.

Priyanka Chopra, who will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina, responded to the report. She wrote, “Love you honey! So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime…#homeawayfromhome."

The friendship has us excited for Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and revolves on three friends on a road trip. By September of this year, it should be on the market.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were in the news when rumours of the latter's pregnancy began to circulate. Vicky Kaushal's representative, on the other hand, rejected the rumour and declared the news false. Katrina Kaif is already two months pregnant, according to reports.

Katrina Kaif has been filming Merry Christmas, a film directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be featured in Jee Le Zaraa. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, has a packed schedule ahead of him. He will appear with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. He's also said to have worked on a YRF film with Manushi Chillar.

