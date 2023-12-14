Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Masti Mei Rehne Ka': Prime Video unveils full title track from Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta-starrer

    Prime video has just released the full title song from recently released movie 'Masti Mei Rehne Ka' starring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. Watch the video here.

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Prime Video's latest original film, "Masti Mein Rehne Ka," has recently hit the streaming platform. The complete title track from the movie, bearing the same name, has just been released by Prime Video. This musical piece is a harmonious creation by Kaam Bhaari and Bhaari Beatz, with a noteworthy performance by both artists, as well as the inclusion of none other than Jackie Shroff.

    As the year bids adieu, this streaming service is concluding on a high note with a poignant narrative centered around life, loss, love, and optimism. The film has garnered widespread acclaim for its captivating direction, stellar performances by an outstanding ensemble cast, a touching storyline, and its uniquely vibrant music.

    Prime Video is rounding off the year by delivering a positive message, urging viewers to embrace life wholeheartedly through the enchanting title track, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka.' This pulsating rap not only offers a glimpse into the joys of living life to the fullest but also keeps audiences deeply engrossed in the unfolding narrative.

    Under the skilled direction of Vijay Maurya, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Monica Panwar, Abhishek Chouhan, Rakhi Sawant, and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles. Produced under the banner of Made in Maurya, the movie is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

     ALSO READ: 'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye' teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's full song to release on THIS date

