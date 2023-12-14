'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye' teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's full song to release on THIS date

The anticipation for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' is growing with each new day. The makers of the film are keeping the excitement high by revealing characters from the film and keeping the enthusiasm alive, they are now preparing to release the film's first song. Today, makers shared a teaser video of the film's first song 'Sher Khul Gaye' and said the full song will be out tomorrow. The teaser promises the song to be a one-of-a-kind party anthem.

The teaser video

'Sher Khul Gaye'

'Sher Khul Gaye,' the most anticipated party hit of the year, is expected to arrive tomorrow and will set the tone for the party fever. Hrithik Roshan's spectacular dancing moves are believed to set the tone for the first song from 'Fighter'. The makers released the poster and trailer, which show Hrithik in a party setting and is visible, igniting the dance floor. This is certainly enough to pique our interest in seeing Fighter perform a flawless party dance number.

'Fighter'

'Fighter,' directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, is a work of cinematic perfection. The film promises an immersive narrative that effortlessly intertwines adrenaline-pumping action and impassioned patriotism, setting the atmosphere for a cinematic experience like no other. Prepare for an epic takeoff as 'Fighter' hits theaters on January 25, 2024, promising a spectacle that will redefine cinematic brilliance.