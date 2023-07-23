Ananya Panday's Spain photo dump in blue bikini is unmissable; Fans claim alleged boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapoor 

Ananya Pandey recently showcased stunning Spain pictures with her in a sky-colored bikini on Instagram. Her alleged boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapoor was missing, which made fans speculate if he was behind the lens. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Ananya Panday faced a significant setback with the pan-India film 'Liger' by Puri Jagannadh. Nevertheless, she remains determined to bounce back with an array of exciting projects, including a cyber-thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which she completed earlier this year. Additionally, she is set to star in 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. While her fans eagerly await her return to the screen, Ananya recently made headlines by embarking on an extended vacation in Europe, where she seemed to confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

The actress shared a delightful photo dump on her Instagram, featuring the breathtaking beauty of Spain. The carousel began with Ananya flaunting a sky-colored bikini paired with stylish tinted sunglasses while holding a refreshing coconut water. The subsequent slide showcased a mirror selfie with the vast ocean as the stunning backdrop. The photo dump also included captivating videos of a jellyfish gracefully swimming in the clear blue waters, picturesque views of Ibiza's shoreline, and Ananya striking poses on the beaches. However, intriguingly, her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, was notably absent from the shared moments. Her Instagram caption said, “blue baby ‍♂️."

ALSO READ: Is Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly dating Palak Tiwari? VIRAL video resurfaces their 'relationship' rumours

As the comment section filled with an outpouring of compliments, Ananya Panday's fans couldn't help but express their curiosity about the absence of Aditya Roy Kapur in her delightful photo dump. One of them wrote, “Where is Night Manager?" Another commented, “Now people try to zoom in on APs glasses to see who clicked these pictures ." Someone else said, “Is Night Manager Taking photos". Her best friend Suhana Khan reacted, “Woww bikini babe." A fan also stated, “Mermaid".

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who have been the subject of dating rumors for some time now, recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Europe. A picture of the couple surfaced on the internet, capturing a beautiful moment at a café in Portugal. In the photo, they are seen deeply engrossed in each other's eyes, savoring quality time together. Ananya looks adorable in a pink top and a white skirt, while Aditya keeps it casual in a navy blue shirt.

Prior to this, the duo was spotted attending an Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid, further fueling speculation about their relationship. The rumors initially began circulating last year after Ananya appeared on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7'. During the show, when discussing relationships, Karan Johar dropped a hint suggesting that Ananya and Aditya could be an item.

Their bond grew stronger as they attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration together and even walked the ramp for renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Their joint appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only intensified the speculations. Ananya also showed her support for Aditya by attending the special screening of "The Night Manager Part 1".

As their relationship continues to make headlines, fans eagerly await further glimpses of this adorable couple.

ALSO READ: Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor feeling 'baffled' by Kangana Ranaut's vicious attack on them?