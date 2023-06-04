Manchester City Vs Manchester: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill attend 'FA Cup Final' at Wembley

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are currently in London. The power couple were spotted enjoying the finals for FA Cup on Saturday (June 03). See pictures

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Bollywood's star couple, never fail to turn attention with their appearances and frequently melt hearts with their love and chemistry. Both the cricketer and the actress have massive global fan bases. On June 3, they were spotted at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, accompanied by cricketer Shubman Gill.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Wembley Stadium

Anushka and Virat, affectionately known as 'Virushka' by fans, were at Wembley Stadium in London to watch the FA Cup Finals between Manchester City and Manchester United. It was reported that they were approached by one of the world's most inventive athleisure manufacturers and the illustrious Manchester City Football Club.

Also Read: Disha Patani in complete AWW of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, with Shubman Gill:

Manchester City won the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United. Both clubs have been playing one other for decades. The pair was joined at the game by cricketer Shubman Gill, and the three were seen having a good time. The photos are quickly becoming viral on social media.

Also Read: Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH

Anushka and Virat looked super stylish. The actress donned a white tee top with a black sleeveless jacket and matching trousers. Virat wore a black tee shirt underneath a brown jacket. Shubman Gill, wearing a beige sweatshirt, sat next to them.

Anushka Sharma on work front:

Anushka was most recently seen in Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently appeared in Qala, a film starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. She will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress. The actress will play former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will be her first cinematic appearance after Vamika's birth.