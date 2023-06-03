Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH

    A video of Rajinikanth as he greets his sea full of fans from Lal Salaam sets in Pondicherry has gone viral on the microblogging site Twitter today. Read on to know more details on the same.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Rajinikanth is one of the busiest actors in the South. Despite being 72-years-old, he takes no break and is committed to every film. 

    After wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Jailer, he joined the sets of his daughter Aishwaryaa's film Laal Salaam. The superstar is playing a cameo role in the movie. He is currently shooting for his portions in Pondicherry. Thousands of fans gathered at the location to catch a glimpse and see Rajinikanth.

    ALSO READ: Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

    As soon as the public in Pondicherry came to know and realize that Rajinikanth is present in the city for a shoot, thousands of fans gathered outside the sets to catch a glimpse of him. A long throng filled with countless fans reached the shooting spot in Pondicherry and waited outside to see the superstar. And as soon as the actor came out to greet the public, they went frenzied.

    A video of Rajinikanth and his fans from Lal Salaam sets in Pondicherry has gone viral on the microblogging site Twitter. The actor's stardom is magical. And this video is proof. 

    In the video, we can see that Rajinikanth climbed the car's rooftop and greeted his fans as they mobbed his car, cheered, and clicked videos of him. Complete police control was deployed at the location to control the crowd. Nobody as superstar Rajinikanth ever.

     

    Rajinikanth's first look as Moideen Bhai from the film was released and received so much flak and backlash from fans for the poor quality of the poster. Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after seven long years with Laal Salaam.

    Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are the lead actors in the film. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, it is set and scheduled for a release in 2023. However, an official release date is at present also awaited. The Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman is the music composer of the film.

    ALSO READ: Jailer release date OUT! Witness intense first look at Rajinikanth's action-thriller film

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
