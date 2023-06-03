Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani in complete AWW of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented

    With her most recent photo shoot, Mouni Roy is igniting social media, and it will leave you struggling for breath. Her buddy Disha Patani, who was also left swestruck, left behind a kind note for her.
     

    Disha Patani in complete of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have a close relationship. They frequently congratulate one other on social media because they are close friends. Disha was unable to contain her adoration for Mouni on Friday night after the Brahmastra actor posted breathtaking images of her on Instagram.

    Mouni Roy can be seen posing in the pictures while wearing a blue and white bikini. She left her hair loose and added two bracelets, one blue and one white, to complete her ensemble. The actress appeared to be as attractive as ever in the pictures, of course. Disha Patani posted in the comment section shortly after the article was uploaded and used the word "beauty" along with red heart emojis.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

    Disha Patani also tweeted "so beautiful" when Mouni Roy published stunning images of herself wearing a sexy black backless gown last month.

    WORK FRONT: Since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy has gone a long way. After appearing in Naagin, she rose to fame. In 2018, Mouni debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Mouni was spotted in Brahmastra, the landmark work of Ayan Mukerji, last year. She recently appeared with Jubin Nautiyal in the music video for the song "Dotara."

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 6:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold ADC

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes hes made ADC

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput: 'Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes he's made'

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH vma

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show vma

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show

    Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Iconic couple marks 50 'golden' years of togetherness; see post vma

    Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Iconic couple marks 50 'golden' years of togetherness; see post

    Recent Stories

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final snt

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final

    SLC's proposal to host Asia Cup matches irks PCB; refuse to play ODI series in Sri Lanka osf

    SLC's proposal to host Asia Cup matches irks PCB; refuse to play ODI series in Sri Lanka

    Ram Charan to Vijay: 8 South actors who own successful businesses vma

    Ram Charan to Vijay: 8 South actors who own successful businesses

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold ADC

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon