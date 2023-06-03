Disha Patani in complete AWW of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented

With her most recent photo shoot, Mouni Roy is igniting social media, and it will leave you struggling for breath. Her buddy Disha Patani, who was also left swestruck, left behind a kind note for her.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have a close relationship. They frequently congratulate one other on social media because they are close friends. Disha was unable to contain her adoration for Mouni on Friday night after the Brahmastra actor posted breathtaking images of her on Instagram.

Mouni Roy can be seen posing in the pictures while wearing a blue and white bikini. She left her hair loose and added two bracelets, one blue and one white, to complete her ensemble. The actress appeared to be as attractive as ever in the pictures, of course. Disha Patani posted in the comment section shortly after the article was uploaded and used the word "beauty" along with red heart emojis.

Disha Patani also tweeted "so beautiful" when Mouni Roy published stunning images of herself wearing a sexy black backless gown last month.

WORK FRONT: Since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy has gone a long way. After appearing in Naagin, she rose to fame. In 2018, Mouni debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Mouni was spotted in Brahmastra, the landmark work of Ayan Mukerji, last year. She recently appeared with Jubin Nautiyal in the music video for the song "Dotara."