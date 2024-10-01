(WATCH) Mallika Sherawat once said big heroes in Bollywood asked her to meet at night; read on

Mallika Sherawat once opened up about her challenges in Bollywood due to her bold on-screen image, and the video is going viral on Reddit. She shared that because of the daring roles she portrayed in films, many top actors assumed she would also be willing to compromise with them off-screen. They would call her at night, implying that her boldness on-screen should translate into her personal life, expecting her to meet them. Mallika rejected these advances, clarifying that she wasn’t the type to compromise her values.

She candidly admitted that her refusal to comply with these inappropriate expectations led to her being sidelined in the industry. Her roles began to dry up because she wasn’t willing to play along with the power dynamics that some actors expected.

She said, “Some heroes would call me and say ‘come and see me at night’. Aur main phone pe kehti thi, ‘Why should I come and see you at night? For what?’ They would say, ‘Aree tum itne bold roles kar leti ho screen pe, toh mere ko raat ko milne mein kya problem hai?’ The heroes were taking this kind of liberties with me. They were thinking ke jab yeh parde pe itne bold scenes karti hai, toh humare saath bhi bold ho sakti hai, humare saath bhi toh compromise kar sakti hai. I am not like that.”

Mallika was last seen in RK/RKay, which came out in 2022. She had a five-year sabbatical before that. She rose to prominence in the film Murder, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Aside from Bollywood, she has worked on foreign productions including Hisss, Time Raiders, and Dirty Politics. She will next appear in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala video.

