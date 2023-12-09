Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Lakshmika Sajeevan? Malayalam actress who passed away aged 24

    It is believed that Lakshmika Sajeevan died while working in a bank in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan has passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 24. It is believed that Sajeevan died while working in a bank in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The actress rose to prominence after portraying a girl from a marginalized community in the 2021 telefilm 'Kaakka'. Critics and audiences alike praised her portrayal of a dark-skinned, buck-toothed woman who was abandoned by her family.

    As of now, no statement has come out from her family and her demise came as a complete surprise to her fans. Her final Instagram post, a serene sunrise backdrop with the silhouettes of tall structures, unfortunately, had the message "Hope... light, despite all the darkness. (sic)."

    About Lakshmika Sajeevan

    Sajeevan rose to prominence in the tremendously famous Malayalam telefilm 'Kakka' for her moving portrayal of a girl from a marginalized group. Her acting in the film as a dark-skinned, buck-toothed youngster who is ignored by her family received widespread praise from reviewers and audiences alike. The film was released on April 14, 2021, and it quickly became one of the most popular titles on the OTT platform Neestream, with over 6 million views.

    Her other prominent works include 'Oru Yamandam Premakatha,' starring Dulquer Salmaan, 'Uyare,' 'Oru Kuttanaan Blog,' 'Saudi Vellakka,' and others. She was most recently seen in the psychological thriller 'Koon' which was directed by Prasanth B Molickal, was released this year.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
