    Malaika Arora shares FIRST Instagram post father Anil Mehta's death; Read on

    Malaika Arora has recently opened up on social media following the death of her father, Anil Mehta. The family is in mourning, and Malaika is taking the time to process her grief. Amidst this challenging period, she shares a hopeful message on Instagram

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Malaika Arora has broken her silence on social media after the recent death of her father, Anil Mehta, expressing her emotions in a touching Instagram post. The Arora family is currently grappling with this significant loss, and Malaika is taking the necessary time to cope with her grief.

    On her Instagram Story, she shared a positive affirmation from the account scorpio_memez, which conveyed a hopeful sentiment about October, stating that it would be favorable. This message is particularly meaningful to Malaika as she approaches her 51st birthday on October 23, offering her a glimmer of hope for the future amidst her sorrow.

    Known for their strong family ties, the Aroras have been surrounded by immense support from friends during this challenging time. Close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been a constant presence, frequently visiting Malaika and her sister Amrita at their Bandra home. Their companionship has provided comfort during this trying period.

    Moreover, Malaika’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, organized a prayer gathering in September to celebrate Anil Mehta’s life. This event brought together close relatives and friends who came to offer their sympathies and support. The Arora and Kapoor families have shared a long-lasting friendship, often celebrating life’s significant moments together, and they have united to provide mutual support in times of sorrow.

    Additionally, Arjun Kapoor, who was previously in a relationship with Malaika, was spotted offering his support during this difficult time. Despite earlier rumors of their breakup this year, he has remained a pillar of strength for her as she navigates through her father's passing.

