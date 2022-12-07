Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan all smile as they receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at Mumbai airport

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are still making significant co-parenting efforts. The former couple was seen when they came at the Mumbai airport to receive their son Arhaan Khan after he arrived from the US. They hugged Arhaan tightly in a video that quickly became popular on social media.

In the US, the 20-year-old has been studying filmmaking. Malaika chose a laid-back appearance with a sky-blue shirt, matching shorts, and a cap. Arbaaz and Arhaan were giving each other hugs, and Malaika couldn't help but smile. On Instagram, a paparazzi account posted a video of their reunion at the airport.

Malaika Arora's reality series Moving In With Malaika had its first episode on Monday, and in it, she discussed her relationship with Arbaaz Khan. Malaika said, “I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place.’”

Despite their divorce, according to Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan is a beautiful man who has always supported her in difficult times. She recounted that Arbaaz was one of the first to meet Malaika at the hospital after she had an accident and surgery.

Malaika said to Farah Khan when discussing what went wrong in their marriage, "I was extremely young. I also modified. I have several aspirations for my life. And I believe that we are genuinely better individuals now. She continued by saying that they got along just well up to the release of Dabangg, but after that they turned into "extremely grumpy" individuals and began to drift apart.

A fan commented on the video, “Love this about them”. Another wrote, “Love their son…very matured funny and kind. God bless them.” A fan also wrote, “Just love the way both are respecting each others life & co-parenting their son and all those cribbing about Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani should know above everything comes happiness, if they aren’t happy together, it’s better they separate & live happily individually.”