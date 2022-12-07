Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big

    On December 6, 2022, the People's Choice Awards 2022 were held, and many notable A-listers attended the star-studded event to celebrate this fan-voted awards show.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    Celebrities will shine brightly at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6. It's Hollywood's greatest night. At the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, the renowned fan-voted awards ceremony honoured candidates in more than 40 categories. This year, Kenan Thompson, who hosted the PCAs and Emmys in 2021, took the reins.

    Lizzo, who was confirmed as the recipient of the People's Champion Award, was one of the key winners of the evening who had already been named. Shania Twain received the Music Icon Award, while Ryan Reynolds received the Icon Award. In addition to contending in other significant categories, such as Best Movie of 2022, were movies like Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, and others. Also, shows such as House of the Dragon, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more were nominated. 

    Check out the complete winners list here:
    People’s Champion Award: Lizzo
    Music Icon Award: Shania Twain
    People’s Icon of 2022: Ryan Reynolds

    The Movie of 2022

    Bullet Train
    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
    Elvis
    Jurassic World Dominion
    Nope
    The Batman
    Thor: Love and Thunder
    Top Gun: Maverick

    The Comedy Movie of 2022
    Fire Island
    Hustle
    Hocus Pocus 2
    Marry Me
    Senior Year
    The Adam Project
    The Lost City
    Ticket To Paradise

    The Action Movie of 2022
    Black Adam
    Bullet Train
    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
    Jurassic World Dominion
    The Batman
    The Woman King
    Thor: Love and Thunder
    Top Gun: Maverick

    The Drama Movie of 2022
    Nope
    Death on the Nile
    Don’t Worry Darling
    Elvis
    Halloween Ends
    Luckiest Girl Alive
    Scream
    Where the Crawdads Sing

    The Male Movie Star of 2022
    Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
    Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
    Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
    Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
    Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
    Miles Teller,  Top Gun: Maverick
    Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
    Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

    The Female Movie Star of 2022

    Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

    Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

    Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

    Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

    Joey King , Bullet Train

    Keke Palmer, Nope

    Queen Latifah, Hustle

    Viola Davis, The Woman King

    The Drama Movie Star of 2022

    Austin Butler, Elvis

    Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

    Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

    Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

    Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends

    Keke Palmer, Nope

    Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive

    The Comedy Movie Star of 2022

    Adam Sandler, Hustle

    Channing Tatum, The Lost City

    Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

    Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

    Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise

    Queen Latifah, Hustle

    Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

    Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

    The Action Movie Star of 2022

    Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

    Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

    Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

    Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

    Joey King – Bullet Train

    Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

    Viola Davis – The Woman King

    Zöe Kravitz – The Batman

    The Show of 2022

    Abbott Elementary

    Better Call Saul

    Grey’s Anatomy

    House of the Dragon

    Obi-Wan Kenobi

    Saturday Night Live

    Stranger Things

    This Is Us

    The Drama Show of 2022

    Better Call Saul

    Cobra Kai

    Euphoria

    Grey’s Anatomy

    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    Ozark

    The Walking Dead

    This Is Us

    The Comedy Show of 2022

    Abbott Elementary

    Black-ish

    Only Murders in the Building

    Never Have I Ever

    Saturday Night Live

    The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

    Young Rock

    Young Sheldon

    The Reality Show of 2022

    90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

    Below Deck Sailing Yacht

    Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

    Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

    The Kardashians

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    Selling Sunset

    The Competition Show of 2022

    America’s Got Talent

    American Idol

    Dancing with the Stars

    RuPaul’s Drag Race

    The Bachelorette

    The Masked Singer

    Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

    The Voice

    The Male TV Star of 2022

    Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

    Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

    Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    Jason Bateman, Ozark

    Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

    Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

    The Female Star of 2022

    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

    Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

    Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

    Mandy Moore, This Is Us

    Mariska Hargitay, Law &Order: Special Victims Unit

    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

    Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

    The Drama TV Star of 2022

    Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

    Jason Bateman, Ozark

    Mandy Moore, This Is Us

    Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

    Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

    Zendaya, Euphoria

    The Comedy TV Star of 2022

    Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

    Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

    Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

    Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

    Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

    The Daytime Talk Show of 2022

    Good Morning America

    Live with Kelly and Ryan

    The Drew Barrymore Show

    The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    The Jennifer Hudson Show

    The Kelly Clarkson Show

    The View

    Today with Hoda and Jenna

    The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022

    Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

    Late Night with Seth Meyers

    The Daily Show

    The Late Late Show with James Corden

    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    The Competition Contestant of 2022

    Charli D’Amelio, Dancing with the Stars

    Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race

    Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette

    Mayyas, America’s Got Talent

    Noah Thompson,  American Idol

    Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars

    Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer

    Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

    The Reality TV Star of 2022

    Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

    Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

    Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

    Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

    Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

    Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

    The Bingeworthy Show of 2022

    Bridgerton

    Bel-Air

    Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

    Inventing Anna

    Severance

    The Bear

    The Boys

    The Thing About Pam

    The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022

    House of The Dragon

    La Brea

    Moon Knight

    Obi-Wan Kenobi

    She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

    Stranger Things

    The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

    The Umbrella Academy

    The Male Artist of 2022

    Bad Bunny

    Charlie Puth

    Drake

    Harry Styles

    Jack Harlow

    Kendrick Lamar

    Luke Combs

    The Weeknd

    The Female Artist of 2022

    Beyoncé

    Camila Cabello

    Doja Cat

    Lady Gaga

    Lizzo

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Nicki Minaj

    Taylor Swift

    The Group of 2022

    BTS

    5 Seconds of Summer

    BLACKPINK

    Coldplay

    Imagine Dragons

    Måneskin

    OneRepublic

    Panic! At The Disco

    The Song of 2022

    About Damn Time – Lizzo

    As It Was – Harry Styles

    Break My Soul – Beyoncé

    First Class – Jack Harlow

    Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga

    Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

    Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

    Wait For U – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

    The Album of 2022

    Dawn FM – The Weeknd

    Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

    Harry’s House – Harry Styles

    Midnights – Taylor Swift

    Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

    Renaissance – Beyoncé

    Special – Lizzo

    Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

    The Country Artist of 2022

    Carrie Underwood

    Kane Brown

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Luke Combs

    Maren Morris

    Miranda Lambert

    Morgan Wallen

    Thomas Rhett

    The Latin Artist of 2022

    Anitta

    Bad Bunny

    Becky G

    Shakira

    Karol G

    Rauw Alejandro

    Rosalía

    Sebastián Yatra

    The New Artist of 2022

    Chlöe

    Dove Cameron

    GAYLE

    Latto

    Lauren Spencer-Smith

    Muni Long

    Saucy Santana

    Steve Lacy

    The Music Video of 2022

    Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

    As It Was – Harry Styles

    Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth

    Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez

    Oh My God – Adele

    Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

    PROVENZA – KAROL G

    Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official – BTS

    The Collaboration Song of 2022

    Left And Right – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

    Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

    Do We Have A Problem? – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

    Freaky Deaky – Tyga X Doja Cat

    Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears

    Jimmy Cooks – Drake Featuring 21 Savage

    Party – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

    Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

    The Concert Tour of 2022

    BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage

    Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

    Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

    Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

    Ed Sheeran Tour

    Harry Styles Love On Tour

    Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

    Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

    The Social Celebrity of 2022

    Bad Bunny

    Charlie Puth

    Doja Cat

    Lil Nas X

    Lizzo

    Reese Witherspoon

    Selena Gomez

    Snoop Dogg

    The Social Star of 2022

    Addison Rae

    Brent Rivera

    Charli D’Amelio

    Jay Shetty

    Khaby Lame

    Mikayla Jane Nogueira

    Mr Beast

    Noah Beck

    The Comedy Act of 2022

    Amy Schumer, Whore Tour

    Chris Rock, Ego Death World Tour 2022

    David Spade, Nothing Personal

    Jo Koy, Live from the LA Forum

    Kevin Hart, Reality Check

    Steve Martin & Martin Short, You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today

    Wanda Sykes, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

    Whitney Cummings, Jokes

    The Game Changer of 2022

    Chloe Kim

    LeBron James

    Megan Rapinoe

    Nathan Chen

    Rafael Nadal

    Russell Wilson

    Serena Williams

    Steph Curry

    The Pop Podcast of 2022

    Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

    Archetypes

    Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

    Call Her Daddy

    Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

    Not Skinny But Not Fat

    SmartLess

    Video Icon