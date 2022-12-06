Dancing Diva Nora Fatehi spills beans on her favorite team in FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fatehi has been creating many new milestones in her career by representing our film industry globally. She has broken her silence. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actress has opened up on which out of all, is her favorite team that she is supporting in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

We all know how FIFA World Cup is like a zing of freshness for every avid sports fanatic. FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held this year in Qatar. This time, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is special, as the Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has not only performed this year's official FIFA Anthem, 'LIGHT THE SKY', and also sang it.

Nora Fatehi is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. The actress also showed her fine acting chops in 'Street Dancer 3D,' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. Nora has proven her versatility as a performer by portraying various characters in hit songs like Naach Meri Rani, Dance Meri Rani, Chhor Denge, Pachtaoge, Kusu Kusu, Pepeta, Dirty Little Secret, Jehda Nasha, Manike, and so on.

With a Canadian and Moroccan lineage, Nora Fatehi is known for her nuanced dancing and acting chops that she was never allowed to develop during her childhood. However, quite recently, she added another feather to her list of achievements by performing for the much-awaited Fifa World Cup.

Opening up on her experience of performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Nora said, "To play the song for the FIFA World Cup anthem - Light the Sky - it's everything to me. To just stand there and sing the song." Spilling more details on the FIFA World Cup anthem and its aura, Nora added, "The song has so much positivity. It means unity to me, diversity - being able to have Hindi lyrics in the song, despite India not being part of the FIFA World Cup - but they are part in spirit - through music, through dance, through art. That was the goal: have the audience light up their lights and sing the lyrics with me."

Furthermore, Nora also quipped, "Whenever Light the Sky comes on, it gives me a sense of celebration. It's such an impactful, positive energy, and yeah, it's a good feeling. The emotions I was feeling on stage were just a mix of epic and surreal. I was so nervous, but at the same time, I felt a sense of gratitude when I saw all those people just come out for that moment."

Opening up on her favorite team, Nora said that she is supporting Morocco. She also added that on the day of the match between Morocco and Canada, she would be hiding in a hole and would come out only when the match is over. Nora said, "The way Morocco played Belgium the other day, I was so impressed."

Feeling excited and thrilled on the Moroccan team for playing so well, Nora said, "They've worked hard and the coach has killed it. I think it is only fair. Canada has also worked really harder. But, something about Moroccans and the way they played, they've just been doing so well. I want to support them all the way." She also said, "The day of Canada and Morocco's match, I will be hiding, in a hole. You won't find me. I'll come out when they're done."