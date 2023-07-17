Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2: Shooting commences for riveting tale of romance, betrayal in digital era

    Balaji Telefilms, the renowned Indian production house, has officially announced the commencement of the highly anticipated shoot for their upcoming film, "Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" (LSD 2).

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    Balaji Telefilms, the renowned Indian production house, has officially announced the commencement of the highly anticipated shoot for their upcoming film, "Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" (LSD 2). Set to captivate audiences worldwide, this thrilling sequel is slated to hit theaters on February 16, 2024, delivering an unforgettable and exhilarating experience. Building upon the astounding success of its predecessor, LSD, the team behind Balaji Telefilms is geared up to create a thought-provoking cinematic journey. Taking to social media, they shared “Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 starts Rolling Now! 
    Welcome to Love in the times of the Internet 📱🤡 #LSD2 Shoot Begins! 🎥”
    Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

    Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee. With Love Sex aur Dhokha, an experimental film on the impact of digital technology that touched with some riveting topics like MMS scandals, honour killings, and sting operations, Ektaa R. Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee broke new ground in 2010. The most powerful female producer in the business stepped up and dared to be different at a time when the industry was content to produce generic films.  The first film featured an ensemble of Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Arya Banerjee, Amit Sial and Aaditi Pohankar, among others. The makers are yet to unveil the cast of the new movie.

     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
