Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: The couple might host additional reception in Gurugram

Since their engagement, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been the centre of attention. The couple has been making news with each public appearance, the most recent of which was their visit to the Golden Temple, where they requested blessings for their blissful journey. Fans can't wait for them to tie the knot, and every update about their wedding heightens their anticipation. Following that trend, the most recent update comes in the context of their wedding celebration.

According to sources close to the Hindustan Times, while their wedding is expected to take place somewhere in October, the couple will host three parties in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Gurugram. According to the source, the reception may be at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel. The couple's parents, Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra, Sunil Chadha and Alka Chadha, had gone to a hotel for a meal sampling session.

"On Friday, there was a buzz in the hotel that Parineeti, Raghav, and their families would be arriving for a food tasting at 7:00 p.m., but it was later changed to 9:00 p.m." A lady, who was supposedly their manager, had already arrived at the site around 8:30 p.m. Both of their parents arrived at the hotel for the meal sampling about 9:45 p.m. There was a rumour that they (Parineeti and Raghav) would also attend, but they didn't, and just the families got to sample the meal."

"The food tasting could have been for a grand reception in Delhi NCR, as Raghav's birthplace is Delhi and he is a politician, so he has most of his friends, close ones, and guests in Delhi," the insider noted. They didn't appear to be looking for a wedding location."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are also looking for a wedding location. According to reports, they are thinking of getting married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. "The Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur is also a strong option," a source told Midday. It is noted for being India's largest palace, with huge air-conditioned rooms and suites meant for royalty." It is also believed that the wedding will take place between the end of October and the first week of November.

Parineeti will next be seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is about two famous Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.