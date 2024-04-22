Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours

Esha Deol is now campaigning and supporting her mother, Hema Malini, for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. However, the actress made news after rumours about her receiving plastic surgery went viral.

The Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are fast approaching. All politicians are preoccupied with campaigning. Many celebrities have also gone into politics. Hema Malini represents the Mathura seat in Parliament. She has held this role since 2014. Hema Malini is working on her political campaign in preparation for the elections.

Daughter Esha Deol has now joined in. Esha Deol participated in the campaign alongside her mother, meeting people from the Mathura constituency. Rumours about Esha receiving cosmetic surgery spread quickly. However, Esha Deol does not appear to be particularly concerned by the rumours.

Yesterday, when images of Esha Deol and Hema Malini circulated on social media, people speculated that the Dhoom actress had a lip surgery done. Fans noticed that her lips seemed larger and different, prompting rumours of cosmetic surgery.

The actress made no clarifications, instead focusing on promoting and supporting her mother, Hema Malini. Esha Deol posted a video on her social media account, stating that she fully supports her mother. She also claimed she had a fantastic time with the Mathura youngsters and her sister. In the video, Esha Deol interacts with spectators and even dances on stage.

Esha Deol may have stepped away from Bollywood for a while, but she has remained in the spotlight because to her relationships with brother Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and others. Fans first saw all of the Deol brothers and sisters together in Gadar 2. Esha Deol also offered a big thanks to Bobby Deol following the release of Animal. Her recent split from spouse Bharat Takhtani has also kept her in the spotlight. They proclaimed their decision to party together and sought privacy. In 2022, she starred in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.