7 HIT Indian movies banned in Pakistan

Here are seven Indian films that have been banned or restricted in Pakistan for various reasons.

Phantom (2015)

Kabir Khan directed "Phantom", which stars Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif and is based on Hussain Zaidi's novel "Mumbai Avengers" on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. 

Raanjhanaa (2013)

The film was banned because it depicted a Muslim girl (Sonam Kapoor) falling in love and having an affair with a Hindu male.

Baby (2015)

"Baby" is a Neeraj Pandey-directed action film about a covert terrorist capture. Akshay Kumar stars. The film was banned in Pakistan for depicting terrorism.

Agent Vinod (2012)

Agent Vinod is an espionage thriller starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena. The film was banned in Pakistan for its political content and representation of Pakistani characters.

Neerja (2016)

Neerja is a biographical thriller about flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who saved passengers from Pan Am Flight 73's 1986 hijacking.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Ek Tha Tiger revolves around an Indian spy's mission in Pakistan. The film faced a ban in Pakistan due to its portrayal of espionage.

Haider (2014)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor, Haider is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "Hamlet," set in the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict. 

