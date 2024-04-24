Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP MP Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's advice against contesting polls

    During an interview, Hema Malini revealed that her husband, Dharmendra, was not pleased when she first decided to join politics. Dharmendra, a former BJP (MP) from Bikaner faced criticism for failing to attend Parliament sessions on a regular basis. 

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP MP Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's advice against contesting polls, says 'He Didn't Like It' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Hema Malini is contesting the Lok Sabha election with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third time. During a recent interview, she revealed that her husband, Dharmendra, was not pleased when she first decided to join politics. He was concerned about her safety. Alongside, she remembered how the late actor Vinod Khanna helped her when she was beginning her political journey.

    In a recent interview with a popular news website, Hema Malini shared her husband Dharmendra’s worries about her political career. She said, “Dharamji didn’t like it. He told me not to contest elections as it’s difficult. He said I have experienced that. So when he said that it’s a difficult task, I thought let me take it as a challenge.” She said that Dharmendra encountered difficulties as a result of his celebrity, with people always asking to speak with him. She also stated that, as a woman, she confronts comparable obstacles but manages them well.

    Also Read: Nayattu: Telugu version of Malayalam thriller movie to release on THIS date; Check

    Dharmendra, who was a Member of Parliament (MP) for the BJP from Bikaner, Rajasthan, from 2004 to 2009, was chastised for failing to attend regular Parliament sessions. Instead, he focused on his acting profession and personal responsibilities.

    Hema also discussed how late actor Vinod Khanna inspired her political career. She stated, "Vinod Khanna impressed me since he brought me along on his election campaign. He taught me a lot about giving speeches and facing the audience. Giving a speech in front of 5,000-6000 people is not a joke. "You get scared the first time." Vinod Khanna, a BJP member, spent two terms as Gurdaspur's Member of Parliament. He also served as Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture and Minister of State for External Affairs.

    Also Read: Kerala: Police registers case against makers of Manjummel Boys; Here's why

    Hema Malini is most recognised for her roles in Sholay, Naseeb, Prem Nagar, and Baghban films. She was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi. She is now preparing to appear in several new television programmes, including Yug, Jai Mata Ki, and Women of India—Amrapali.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayattu: Telugu version of Malayalam thriller movie to release on THIS date; Check rkn

    Nayattu: Telugu version of Malayalam thriller movie to release on THIS date; Check

    Cannes 2024: FTII student's film 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' selected for screening; Read on ATG

    Cannes 2024: FTII student's film 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' selected for screening; Read on

    Who is Fahadh Faasil? Aavesham star trolled for saying there's more to do with life than watching film RBA

    Who is Fahadh Faasil? Aavesham star trolled for saying 'there's more to do with life than watching films'

    Kerala: Police registers case against makers of Manjummel Boys; Here's why rkn

    Kerala: Police registers case against makers of Manjummel Boys; Here's why

    Will Aamir Khan remarry? Here's how he reacted when Kapil Sharma asked him to settle RBA

    Will Aamir Khan remarry? Here's how he reacted when Kapil Sharma asked him to 'settle'

    Recent Stories

    RBI directs Kotak Mahindra Bank to cease, desist onboarding new customers immediately vkp

    BREAKING: RBI directs Kotak Mahindra Bank to halt onboarding new customers due to IT conerns

    Manjummel Boys fame Deepak Parambol ties knot with Aparna Das [PHOTOS] RKN

    Manjummel Boys fame Deepak Parambol ties knot with Aparna Das [PHOTOS]

    WhatsApp update: You will soon be able to send photos, files without using internet gcw

    WhatsApp update: You will soon be able to send photos, files without using internet

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024: Check full list of toppers here AJR

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024 OUT! Check full list of toppers here

    An Ultimate Comparison Between the New Verna and Creta Top Model

    An Ultimate Comparison Between the New Verna and Creta Top Model

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon