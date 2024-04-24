Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP MP Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's advice against contesting polls

During an interview, Hema Malini revealed that her husband, Dharmendra, was not pleased when she first decided to join politics. Dharmendra, a former BJP (MP) from Bikaner faced criticism for failing to attend Parliament sessions on a regular basis.

Bollywood actor Hema Malini is contesting the Lok Sabha election with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third time. During a recent interview, she revealed that her husband, Dharmendra, was not pleased when she first decided to join politics. He was concerned about her safety. Alongside, she remembered how the late actor Vinod Khanna helped her when she was beginning her political journey.

In a recent interview with a popular news website, Hema Malini shared her husband Dharmendra’s worries about her political career. She said, “Dharamji didn’t like it. He told me not to contest elections as it’s difficult. He said I have experienced that. So when he said that it’s a difficult task, I thought let me take it as a challenge.” She said that Dharmendra encountered difficulties as a result of his celebrity, with people always asking to speak with him. She also stated that, as a woman, she confronts comparable obstacles but manages them well.

Dharmendra, who was a Member of Parliament (MP) for the BJP from Bikaner, Rajasthan, from 2004 to 2009, was chastised for failing to attend regular Parliament sessions. Instead, he focused on his acting profession and personal responsibilities.

Hema also discussed how late actor Vinod Khanna inspired her political career. She stated, "Vinod Khanna impressed me since he brought me along on his election campaign. He taught me a lot about giving speeches and facing the audience. Giving a speech in front of 5,000-6000 people is not a joke. "You get scared the first time." Vinod Khanna, a BJP member, spent two terms as Gurdaspur's Member of Parliament. He also served as Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture and Minister of State for External Affairs.

Hema Malini is most recognised for her roles in Sholay, Naseeb, Prem Nagar, and Baghban films. She was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi. She is now preparing to appear in several new television programmes, including Yug, Jai Mata Ki, and Women of India—Amrapali.