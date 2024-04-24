Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police registers case against makers of Manjummel Boys; Here's why

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Kochi: The police registered a case against the makers of Manjummel Boys as per the order of Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court. The case was registered against Shawn Antony, Soubin Shahir, and Babu Shahir with charges including criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery. The movie was produced by Soubin Shahir under the banner of Parava Films and is directed by Chidambaram.

    Earlier, the court had frozen the bank accounts of Parava Films and partner Shawn Antony. The order came on the petition filed by Siraj, a native of Aroor, who had spent Rs 7 crore on the production of the film.

    The petitioner alleged that the producers took the money by promising a profit share of 40 percent and then cheated without paying the profit share or investment. Apart from this, the petition stated that the producers of the film have acquired another Rs 20 crore by giving OTT platform rights.

    The court has sent a notice to the producers of the film, Soubin and Babu on the petition. Following this, the police registered a case against them.

    The film stars an ensemble cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam.

    The story, based on a true incident, revolves around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave located in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.  The 1991 Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa was shot at the cave, earning it the nickname Gunaa Cave.
     

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
