    Nayattu: Telugu version of Malayalam thriller movie to release on THIS date; Check

    The Malayalam original version of the movie was released in 2021 and was directed by Marin Prakkat. The movie stars Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchako Boban in the lead roles.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    The Telugu dubbed version of the Malayalam political survival thriller movie Nayattu is all set to release on April 26. The Telugu version of the movie is named as Chunduru Police Station. The Malayalam movie was released in 2021 and was directed by Marin Prakkat. The movie stars Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchako Boban in the lead roles.

    Following its success in Malayalam film, Nayattu received a Telugu remake called Kota Bommali PS. Teja Marni directed the Telugu version, which stars Srikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay, and Shivani Rajasekhar in prominent roles. Kota Bommali PS, which is already available for streaming on Aha, has captivated audiences with its intriguing story and superb performances.

    Aha has recently announced that the Telugu version of Nayattu, titled Chunduru Police Station, will be accessible for streaming from April 26. With the original Malayalam version receiving widespread recognition for its intriguing storyline and flawless direction, it would be interesting to see how Telugu audiences react to this adaptation.

    As the Telugu remake is already streaming on the OTT platform and the tale was already known to the Telugu audience, viewership may be lower than projected. However, Nayattu's strong qualities were the lead actors' powerful performances, and the film may rely on those to attract spectators.


     

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
