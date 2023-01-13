Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley, passes away

    It might be a sad moment for the ardent fans and music lovers that have grown up loving Elvis Presley's music. The only daughter of the late iconic King of rock and roll music, Lisa Marie Presley, is no more. She was 54 at the time of her death.

    While only days back, she attended the Golden Globes Awards evening to hand over the award to Austin Butler for his brilliant performance in Elvis. It is sad news that only daughter of late iconic rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, is no more. She died at 54. Before this news, she got rushed into the hospital.

    The singer-songwriter, the only child of the late Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after getting hospitalized earlier that day. The singer was 54 years old. Lisa Marie Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley in her official statement on Thursday evening, said, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

    This sad news and announcement came in just hours after Priscilla had given official confirmation that her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was taken to the hospital earlier in the day. According to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county fire department, in his quote to a leading global news wire agency, Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. The property records revealed that Presley was a resident at that address.

    He also added that the paramedics arrived about six minutes later. A subsequent statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department said paramedics performed CPR and "determined the patient had signs of life" before taking her to a hospital in nearby West Hills instantly.

    Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday to honor and mark globally loved Hollywood star Austin Butler winning the Golden Globe award for playing her father in the critically acclaimed film Elvis. She called his performance mind-blowing during a red-carpet interview with a leading global entertainment publication.

    Lisa Marie Presley describing Austin Butler performance in Elvis, said, "I really did not know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take five days to process it, because it was so incredible. So spot on and just so authentic that I can not even describe what it meant."

