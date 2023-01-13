'Insaan dusro ka sukh bardaash ni kar sakta': Pooja Bhatt defends pan-Indian film RRR's Golden Globe win

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directorial RRR Golden Globe had irked some people who claimed the film was average. Veteran Bollywood star Pooja Bhatt has now come out to defend the RRR team Golden Globe win for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    SS Rajamouli's RRR created a new benchmark and history at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 when it won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. While the announcement left Indian film industry cheering with excitement and love. A specific section of naysayers online expressed their disagreement calling the song average. Pooja Bhatt came to the film's defense.

    Writer Anirudha Guha took a sly dig at naysayers online. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote a tweet. His tweet caption read, "Everyone who is like but Naatu Naatu so ordinary, but RRR was so average, ewww that accent hehehe. Kya dukh paal rahe ho bachpan se. Kissi ki khushi dekhi nahi jaati (what sorrows are you holding on to since childhood that you can't see the happiness of others)?". Referring to social media users and sections of people who expressed discontent at Naatu Naatu's Golden Globes win.

    Pooja Bhatt responded to the tweet by defending the film. Her tweet caption read, "Insaan ki fitrat hai ke woh apna dukh jhel leta hai par doosron ka sukh bardaashth nahin kar sakta. (It is human nature to bear one's sorrow and not be able to bear the happiness of others)", She also added a folded hands emoji to the tweet.

    After RRR won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, Pooja Bhatt congratulated the entire team and wrote a heartfelt tweet. Her caption read, "Privileged that five of these musical gems are from films produced by moi. Music made from the heart reaches the heart."

    It is a pride-filled moment to say that India has created a new benchmark by winning the Golden Globe award. From the moment the RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe, the social media and internet still gets filled up with fans congratulating the team.

    The noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directed and global blockbuster film RRR, had got selected by the Jury for two categories at the coveted Golden Globe Awards ceremony that happened a few days back at Beverly Hills in California. RRR has become the only film from India to win a Golden Globe award. Our Indian cinema has created a new world record and history in itself. The RRR song Naatu Naatu has won the Best original song award. In this song category, even Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got nominated. The song left all these big names behind.

