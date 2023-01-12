RRR fever grips Israel Embassy in India after Naatu Naatu's Golden Globe 2023 win

RRR fever: The Israel Embassy in India has shared an enjoyable video where Israeli officials can be seen grooving to the Golden Globe Award-winning song 'Naatu-Naatu'. The Embassy wrote, "We applaud you for making Israel in India and the world dance to the tune of this great song."

SS Rajamouli-directed RRR scripted history by winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The Israel Embassy in India has shared an enjoyable video in which Israeli officials can be seen grooving to the Golden Globe Award-winning song 'Naatu-Naatu'. It begins with diplomats tapping their fingers and nodding their heads to the song's tune. The tweet read, "Congratulations to the entire team of RRR Movie for winning the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globe 2023. Keep an eye on Team Israel in India, who is participating in the celebration by grooving to the song."

Responding to the tweet, song composer MM Keeravaani wrote, "I am overjoyed and honoured." Israeli Embassy in India wrote, "We applaud you for making Israel in India and the world dance to the tune of this great song."

The US Embassy in India has also congratulated the makers of RRR on their victory. Video shared by them also showed people dancing to the song tune. People can be seen nailing the hook step of the song at what appears to be an event.

The US Embassy congratulated music composer MM Keeravaani, director SS Rajamouli, and the entire RRR team on their victory. "This is the first Indian song to win the category, and it highlights Indian film on a global scale," the caption said. The post, which used the hashtag Naatu Naatu, referenced the song's popularity at the US Embassy.

The RRR squad erupted in joy when Naatu Naatu was named the winner. On behalf of the crew, music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award. RRR was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2023 Golden Globes but lost to Argentina in 1985.

