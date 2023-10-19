Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Leo LEAKED: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Leo HD Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt's action film has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the release.
     

    Leo LEAKED: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent sites RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    Vijay's films are normally critic-proof, but in the case of Leo, even the critics appear to have given it a thumbs up. It's an action picture that's part of the LCU - Lokesh's cinematic universe. However, the film has been leaked online in HD quality for download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz, which is bad news for the Leo producers. Leo's leak on the first day of release is expected to influence the Box Office collection.

    Sanjay Dutt plays the primary antagonist in Leo. This is the actor's second appearance as the antagonist in a major South Indian film, following his triumph in KGF 2. The film is about an ordinary guy striving to preserve his family, but there is a twist for the spectator since Thalapathy Vijay plays two roles in the film. It's all about celebrating movies on the biggest possible scale.

    Leo Movie Has Been Leaked:
    Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Mark Antony has been leaked.

    The trailer for Leo Movie 2023 has been released on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz. Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. This is not, however, the first time a film has been leaked on the first day of its release.

    Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past, however it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH

    Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH

    Ghost REVIEW: Hit or flop? Will Shiva Rajkumar's action thriller win fans heart? Read THIS RBA

    Ghost REVIEW: Hit or flop? Will Shiva Rajkumar's action thriller win fans heart? Read THIS

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days

    Leo BIG Spoiler: Know what is Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will Thalapathy Vijay be part of LCU? Read this RBA

    Leo BIG Spoiler: Know what is Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will Thalapathy Vijay be part of LCU? Read this

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH

    Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH

    Ghost REVIEW: Hit or flop? Will Shiva Rajkumar's action thriller win fans heart? Read THIS RBA

    Ghost REVIEW: Hit or flop? Will Shiva Rajkumar's action thriller win fans heart? Read THIS

    Send Supriya Sule to Gaza: Assam CM Himanta Sarma counters Sharad Pawar's attack on PM Modi AJR

    'Send Supriya Sule to Gaza': Assam CM Himanta Sarma counters Sharad Pawar's attack on PM Modi

    Student fined Rs 500 for doing backflip inside Namma Metro in Bengaluru vkp

    Student fined Rs 500 for doing backflip inside Namma Metro in Bengaluru

    Explained What India needs to develop a space station of its own

    Explained: What India needs to develop a space station of its own

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon