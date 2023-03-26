Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux; check out her make-up and costume

    New photographs have emerged from the Joker: Folie à Deux production set as it reveals Lady Gaga’s make-up and costume for the movie.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    The award-winning film Joker will be followed by a sequel titled Joker: Folie à Deux. Lady Gaga will join the Folie à Deux group as Harley Quinn, a character based on the Batman villain. New photos from the set of this sequel have emerged, revealing Lady Gaga's make-up and wardrobe for the film.

    While it has not been officially announced that Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in the Joker: Folie à Deux, her outfit and clown make-up hint that she will. All we know about Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn make-up and outfit is below.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

    Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn
    The photos that went viral depict a massive crowd scenario as Gotham police officers accompany Lady Gaga's figure inside a government facility. There are also more actors disguised as demonstrators who have gathered around the celebrity. The whole audience is packed with the clown masks and colourful wigs as many others carry posters with phrases like 'No Justice Not Guilty Not Joking', 'Joker Marry Me', and 'Free Joker'.

    Also Read: RRR star Jr NTR shares an adorable post for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

    Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn can be seen in the viral photos sporting a striking red jacket with a diamond pattern corset inside. She appears to be wearing a black skirt and what appears to be a checkered tight. Then, of course, there's Harley's typical clown make-up to round off the picture.

    Also Read: Parineeti Chopra set to marry Raghav Chadha? AAP leader finally breaks his silence

    Todd Phillips, the director of Joker: Folie à Deux, previously released a photograph of Joaquin Phoenix and Gaga in a close hug. While the last image was a close-up, the new photographs show Gaga in her role in the film.

    Warner Bros. Joker: Folie à Deux is planned to hit cinemas on October 9, 2024.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
