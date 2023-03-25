Parineeti Chopra set to marry Raghav Chadha? AAP leader finally breaks his silence

We know how bollywood celebrities often spark dating rumors if spotted with anyone in the city. Recently, the 'Code Red Tiranga' fame Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got captured by shutterbugs on a dinner date with AAP MP Raghav Chadha in Mumbai at Bastian in Worli a day back. These images and videos of Parineeti and Raghav went viral on social media.

Now, in a recent new development, the AAP MP Raghav Chadha has finally broken the silence on his alleged marriage planning and dating rumors with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

In a viral video on the internet, Raghav Chadha was questioned about his lunch and dinner dates with Parineeti Chopra just when he stepped out of the Parliament. With a dashing smile, Raghav Chadha said, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

The reporter then asked him about his marriage plans, and replying to this, Raghav responded, "Aapko bataenge jab karenge to (Will let you know when I get married)." The reporter shoots another question to him, creating suspense. The AAP leader reacted, "No suspense. I am telling you, I will inform you when I get married."

According to a source close to the duo who got quoted by a leading bollywood entertainment portal, it is true that Parineeti and Raghav are dating. The source said, "Yes, Parineeti and Raghav are dating, and they could not be happier about it. They have known each other for quite a long time. It was only recently their bond bloomed into this relationship. They connected over travel and food. They are in a very safe space about their relationship, which is the reason why they are not bothered about stepping out together. They are really enjoying this new phase of their life."

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up for Chamkila, a biopic on Punjabi popstar duo of the 80's era - Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The two got assassinated in Mehsampur Village in 1988. The movie, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

