RRR star Jr NTR shares an adorable post for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday

Jr NTR took to Instagram to wish his lovely wife Lakshmi Pranathi a happy birthday by posting an unseen photo with her.

Jr NTR, the iconic Telugu actor, is currently riding high after the enormous success of his most recent film RRR. The production, which starred the gifted actor in the character of real-life liberation warrior Komuram Bheem, received widespread acclaim. Today, Jr NTR is about to begin production on his 30th film, tentatively named NTR 30.

Jr NTR wishes Pranathi Nandamuri, his 'Ammalu,' a happy birthday:

Jr NTR is a complete family man in his personal life. While he is not filming, the Telugu actor loves to keep out of the spotlight and spend time with his family. He frequently shares beautiful photos with his family members, particularly his wife Pranathi Nandamuri and their kids Abhay Ram and Bhargava Ram. Jr NTR recently came to his official Instagram account to wish his lovely wife Pranathi, whom he affectionately refers to as 'Ammalu,' a happy birthday.

The actor shared an unseen photo with his wife, with a caption that reads: "Happy Birthday Ammalu…"

Jr NTR's work front

As you may know, Jr NTR and his RRR team members recently attended the Oscars 2023 event. The much-loved 'Naatu Naatu' song from the SS Rajamouli-directed film won the Oscar for Best Original Song on March 12, Sunday, and the cast and crew members of the movie attended the ceremony in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, Tarak's relatives did not attend the ceremony because the family was going through a difficult time following the death of the actor's cousin Nandamuri Tarak Ratna.

In a few days, Jr NTR is now poised to begin filming his 30th project, tentatively dubbed NTR 30. The project, directed by famous filmmaker Koratala Siva, stars Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female protagonist. The exact title of the picture and the rest of the actors will likely be released soon.